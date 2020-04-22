FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is converting its inaugural Ribbon Walk to a virtual experience because of COVID-19.
The money raised through the event will help people in the community who have cancer. Cancer Services is inviting the community to help raise $80,000, which will help about 5,000 people in northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.
Despite COVID-19, there are many ways people can participate. They can register individually, create a team or join a team at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2020. Every walker who registers and raises at least $35 by May 1 will receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk t-shirt.
Once registered, walkers can begin fundraising and get family and friends involved either by joining the team or donating to the fundraising goal.
On May 9, participants are invited to join Cancer Services for a virtual kickoff celebration at 9 a.m. and then create their own walking challenges, whether walking on a treadmill or around the block. Participants should use #CSNIRibbonWalk and let Cancer Services know whom they are honoring.
Walkers can register at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2020.
The event is sponsored by Kroger, Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Brooks Construction Company, Brotherhood Mutual Insurance, Dignity Memorial, Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, Radiation Oncology Associates P.C., Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, First Federal Bank, PET Fusion Imaging, Wayne Pipe and Supply Inc., Hires Automotive Center and Pizza Hut.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of people affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, nearly 5,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.
For more information, visit cancer-services.org or call toll-free (866) 484-9560.
