WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle personal injury accident at the corner of C.R. 23 and C.R. 28 Tuesday afternoon.
Jonathon Young, 48, of Waterloo, was stopped at the intersection heading north on C.R. 23 when he entered the intersection, striking a vehicle driven by Kevin Warner, 31, of Auburn.
Young told a responding deputy that he did not see Warner's 2018 Chevrolet Malibu when he entered the intersection. Young struck Warner's vehicle in the driver's side door.
Warner's vehicle was pushed into the northwest ditch. He was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by personnel from the Waterloo Fire Department.
Warner was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital with injuries to his left leg and chest. A front seat passenger, Norma Thompson, 74, of Auburn, was also transported to the hospital with complaints of leg and arm pain.
Young did not report any injuries. His 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 received an estimated $20,000 in damage. Warner's vehicle was a total loss, police said.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Jeff's Towing and Brent's Towing.
