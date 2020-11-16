BUTLER — A driver sustained injuries in a crash Sunday at 10:45 p.m. northwest of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Michael Baker, 26, of Waterloo, suffered fractures to his left clavicle, left pubic bone and left sacrum, a news release said. A Parkview EMS ambulance took him to a hospital for treatment.
Police said Baker was driving westbound in the 5800 block of C.R. 24 when he lost control of his 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on the gravel roadway. His car went off the north side of the road, hitting a tree with the driver’s-side door.
The car spun and came to rest facing east. Baker was trapped inside until firefighters freed him from the car. Police said speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The Butler and Hamilton police and fire departments, Parkview EMS and C. Noel’s Towing assisted county police.
