AUBURN — DeKalb County courts had implemented special measures to address COVID-19 health and safety issues during courtroom proceedings long before Monday’s Indiana Supreme Court order suspending jury trials until March 1, 2021.
The Supreme Court cited a need for drastic measures as COVID-19 continues to surge. In-person jury trials pose an exceptional risk to everyone involved — even if every precaution is taken, the court said.
Since the Supreme Court authorized that jury trials could resume in July after being suspended in March of this year, three jury trials have taken place in DeKalb Superior Court I, Judge Kevin Wallace said. Two of the cases involved dealing in methamphetamine and one involved a charge of child molesting.
“They were all serious cases with very serious charges, and they were all 12-person juries,” Wallace said. “The three that I had, I thought went well.”
Wallace said in his courtroom, different seating areas were marked to allow those involved in the trial to spread out. The jury box included some of the gallery seats where spectators normally would sit. Everybody was masked or wore a face shield, Wallace added.
A larger jury deliberation room was created when the DeKalb County Commissioners allowed the former law library to be converted for that purpose.
During jury selection, instead of having everybody appear at once, they were divided into three groups and staggered, with the first group arriving at 8:30 a.m., the second at 10:30 a.m. and the last group at 2 p.m.
“And we dedicated the whole first day to jury selection and didn’t actually start with the presentation of evidence until the start of the second day,” Wallace said.
“Witnesses wore a shield. We thought it was important to have the jurors be able to observe their facial expressions as much as possible. The witnesses were provided a clear shield,” he added.
Wallace pointed to the difficulty of obtaining a large enough pool of prospective jurors, due to some of them having health and safety concerns.
“We had a trial scheduled in November. It was, again, a very serious charge, a Level 2 felony child molesting charge. We called 60 prospective jurors, and we had over a quarter of them, I think it was 16 or 17, call with health concerns. They were all excused,” Wallace said.
The defendant was not in jail and had bonded out, Wallace noted.
“Ultimately I met with the prosecutor and the defense attorney, and on the night before we were going to have the trial start, I decided to just go ahead and continue it. And that was about mid-November. Since then, I have continued a couple of other trials,” he said, adding that defendants in each of the cases were out of jail on bail or some type of pre-trial release.
“I’d pretty much decided that at least for people that weren’t in jail awaiting trial, we were going to delay any further jury trials. And then, of course the Supreme Court just made that statewide,” Wallace added.
Looking at the trial suspension order’s impact on his court calendar, Wallace said that between now and March 1, as many as 30 jury trials had been scheduled. He pointed out that not all go ahead under normal circumstances.
“But we are talking about a fair number of cases, obviously,” he added.
“Both in general and certainly with regard to jury trials, I tried to assure everybody that their safety and their sense of feeling safe was a high priority. It was something that I took seriously, and I believe that the jurors all felt that and appreciated that. I was very impressed with the willingness of people to come,” Wallace said.
In DeKalb Superior Court II, Judge Monte Brown said his court has not conducted any jury trials since the pandemic began.
“The impact of the pandemic and the Supreme Court’s order creates an extremely congested trial calendar for next year, a problem suffered by trial courts across the state and nation. We are literally scheduling criminal trials four to six deep next year. The prosecutor’s office and defense bar have been helpful and very supportive during this difficult time,” Brown said.
“Special measures were put into place long before (Monday’s) order, dating back to at least March of this year. In my court, I do not hear misdemeanor cases unless they are part of a much more serious crime. On my criminal docket, I handle only serious felony cases, Level 1 to 5 felonies and murder. As a result, I typically have to call 45-60 jurors for a trial. It is not unusual to go through 40-50 jurors in order to seat 12 jurors plus two alternates. COVID-19 makes that an extremely difficult problem. Maintaining the necessary CDC social-distancing guidelines is very problematic, because our courthouse cannot accommodate 60 jurors at one time, which is how that is usually done,” Brown said.
Accordingly, during voir dire and jury selection, jurors will be called in waves of 15-20 individuals, Brown said Each lawyer is given approximately 45 minutes to conduct voir dire for each wave.
“Between each wave, courthouse maintenance agreed to help sanitize the jury area and courtroom to minimize the potential for infection. My office would provide masks or shields for any juror needing one and would provide hand sanitizer for all jurors. The jury room would also be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by courthouse maintenance over the lunch hour and at the end of each day. Once the trial begins, all witnesses will be required to wear a mask or shield and sanitize their hands when entering the courtroom,” Brown said.
The witness stand would be sanitized between witnesses, and spectators in the courtroom would be limited as necessary to comply with the CDC social-distancing guidelines. They, too, would be required to wear masks or shields and sanitize their hands when entering the courtroom.
“During a trial, all persons entering the courtroom will be required to complete a brief questionnaire addressing potential exposure to COVID-19. Between breaks, the public seating area would also be sanitized. Like my staff and I, the attorneys are also required to wear masks or shields and sanitize their hands when entering. Counsel tables have been repositioned in my courtroom in order to maintain the necessary distancing. Exhibits admitted during the course of the trial, which are viewed or examined by the jury, will also be sanitized. These are some of the measures we have implemented,” Brown said.
