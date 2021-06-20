LAOTTO — One driver was injured when two vehicles collided at 3:14 p.m. Sunday on S.R. 3 at C.R. 68 in southwestern DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
Briana Campbell, 18, of Fort Wayne, complained of a wrist injury. Police said she was driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent north on S.R. 3 near C.R. 68. A 2008 Ford Fusion, driven by Madison Boesch of Cecil, Ohio, was driving south on S.R. 3 and turned east onto C.R. 68. Police said Boesch did not yield to the Campbell vehicle.
After the collision, the Campbell vehicle came to rest at the intersection. The Boesch vehicle came to rest in a ditch on the north side of C.R. 68.
Boesch and a passenger in her vehicle were not injured, police said. Both vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by a Parkview DeKalb EMS.
