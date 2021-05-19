WATERLOO — Police arrested an Angola man Monday night after radar clocked his car at a reported 114 mph on Interstate 69.
Colton Hull, 26, of the 500 block of East South Street, Angola, was taken to the DeKalb County jail and held on multiple charges.
A Waterloo Marshal’s Department deputy said he was stationed at U.S. 6 and I-69 when he tracked Hull traveling northbound on the interstate at 114 mph.
The deputy pursued the 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and stopped it near the DeKalb C.R. 10 overpass at 9:07 p.m.
The deputy said he asked Hull why he was driving over 100 mph, and “he told me it’s the first time he’s ever had a supercharger in his car.”
Hull is facing multiple charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
