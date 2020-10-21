HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools teachers will receive $1,500 raises under the terms of a teacher contract approved by the Hamilton Community Schools board Monday night.
The additional compensation will be awarded to teachers receiving an evaluation of “effective” or “highly effective.” Teachers must have been employed by the school corporation for 120 days the previous school year to be eligible for the raise. The contract runs from Aug. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
The salary range for teachers in the district will be $34,976 to $61,153.
The contract also increases the portion of the annual premium paid by the district for a family health insurance plan. The district currently pays 70% of the premium, and the new contract increases that to 80%. The district also will offer vision and dental insurance, which it currently does not, Superintendent Anthony Cassel said.
The contract also includes a provision to address additional responsibilities caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Teachers who are teaching both in-class and virtual students will receive a weekly stipend of $50.
Cassel expressed his appreciation for the teachers and the Hamilton Classroom Teachers Association.
“It’s just a great group of individuals to work with,” he said.
Also Monday night:
• The board adopted the district’s 2021 budget that totals $6.85 million. Cassel said the budget is “comparable” and a little less than the 2020 budget.
• The board also adopted the 2021 capital projects plan that includes carpet for the library at a cost of $40,000 and replacing the main east entry door for $45,000.
• Cassel acknowledged the community’s support when the district moved to virtual learning for four days last week due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantines. Hamilton Schools are on fall break this week. A second-grade student tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to another incident and external factors that led to quarantines.
“It was definitely the right decision — not an easy one,” Cassel said.
• Hamilton Park Board member Denny Johnson attended Monday’s meeting to ask whether the board would be interested in deeding property north of the water tower to the town to be used for tennis courts. The school district also would be able to use the courts, Johnson suggested.
Cassel said he would be apprehensive about deeding land to the town, but, if it is feasible, he would be more interested in doing some sort of tennis court project and making sure the district would be covered from a liability standpoint to allow for public use. That would allow the district to maintain control of the land, he said.
After some discussion, Cassel and the board indicated there was interest in some sort of project, but they would have to discuss details, feasibility and what it would entail.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of varsity boys baseball coach Justin McKnight and varsity boys golf coach and junior-high boys basketball coach Bryan Iddings. The board approved the appointments of junior varsity boys basketball coach Garry May; elementary boys basketball coach Quade Pike; elementary girls basketball coach Joyce Isley; and varsity boys golf coach Brad Hennessey.
