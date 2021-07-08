HELMER — The Helmer United Methodist Church will hold a vacation Bible school July 12-15 from 5-7 p.m. each day. For more information or to obtain a registration form, call Sandy at 760-0446 or email sandyshipe@hotmail.com.
