WATERLOO — Dispatchers with DeKalb County Central Communications were recognized for their efforts during the tragic events of March 3.
Between 3-7 p.m., staff received or made over 400 phone calls and over 1,000 radio transmissions, Central Communications director Brian Humbarger said.
Humbarger noted that several staff members reported for duty early or on their time off to assist.
“Not only were our staff already dealing with terrible weather, multiple accidents and a fatal accident on U.S. 6, they then received the terrible news that no dispatcher ever wants to hear ... Officer down,” Humbarger said.
“Our staff remained calm and professional in light of knowing that this officer down is not only a co-worker but also a friend.”
Humbarger said Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey was not only assigned to work DeKalb County, he was a very close and dear friend to all of those working in dispatch that day.
“This is a dispatcher’s worst fear, not being able to bring everyone home at the end of a shift, because that is what we strive to do,” Humbarger added. “Dispatchers know that there is always a possibility and hope and pray daily that it never becomes a reality.”
