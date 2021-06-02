AUBURN — By a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the Auburn Common Council denied a controversial zoning change to permit apartments on the city’s near east side.
Following a three-hour hearing, the council sided with neighbors who opposed high-density multi-family zoning for 8.2 acres of vacant land off the south end of Cleveland Street.
Council members Kevin Webb, Mike Walter, Natalie DeWitt and the newest member, Dave Bundy, voted against the zoning change, leaving it with its existing designation of medium density single-family residential.
Voting in favor of the change were Jim Finchum, Matt Kruse and Denny Ketzenberger, who said he was “not crazy about” voting yes.
The council did grant one request of the Sheeler Family Trust that owns the land, voting 7-0 to vacate the city’s right to a curving portion of Cleveland Street that never was built. Neighbors did not object to that decision.
Nine neighbors combined to speak for more than an hour against rezoning the land for potential apartments.
“We could all accept something being built and developed there, but not apartments,” said Carol Franze, who lives immediately next to the site. She added, “Our problem is something higher than one story.”
“We’d like to see homeowners there” instead of renters, said neighbor John Ory. Apartments would be “devastating to the homeowners” nearby, he added.
“It’s clear that what we have here is a ‘not in my backyard’ to multi-family,” said Thomas Niezer, attorney for the landowners.
Niezer contended that conditions imposed by the Plan Commission on May 17 — and signed by the landowners Tuesday — answered many of the neighbors’ objections. The landowners committed to a maximum building height of two stories and 35 feet, with a limit of 48 apartment units.
“We do not believe we can sell this land to anyone in its present condition” with zoning for single-family homes, Niezer said. He added that any development likely would have fewer than 48 units, and might be duplexes or “fourplexes” instead of apartments.
“In order to make that property marketable, it has to be multi-family,” City Attorney W. Erik Weber said. He added, “There’s a lot of single-family homes that have 35-foot, pitched roofs.”
The city’s Department of Building, Planning and Development recommended approving the zoning change. The majority of Auburn’s multi-family housing developments blend well with adjoining single-family neighborhoods, department administrator Amy Schweitzer said.
The lack of a specific plan for the property “I think is part of the anxiety here,” Schweitzer added.
Local real estate broker Char Suntken told the council she could not name any apartment developments in Auburn that have reduced the value of homes around them.
“I don’t see the property as sellable going single-story. I don’t think that’s fair to the property owner,” Finchum said. He said apartment buildings “along the lines of Midtown Manor would work there,” mentioning a two-story building on South Van Buren Street.
“I know I’m upsetting people, but I’m in favor of this as-is,” Finchum said about the proposed rezoning.
Kruse noted that he holds Indiana’s highest designation as a real estate appraiser, with 20 years of experience. He said homeowners to the south of the site would not see their values harmed by apartments because of their separation distance.
Because of the property’s small size, “It’s not worth the money to develop as single-unit lots,” Kruse said.
Webb said he could not vote in favor of rezoning for anything taller than single-story homes.
“You’re giving a blank slate to this property” by rezoning it without a specific plan for what would be built, Webb added.
Webb suggested zoning the property “M1” for multi-family residential use, which permits duplexes and quadplexes.
Finchum responded that conditions imposed by the Plan Commission made the proposed change better than M1 zoning.
“You wouldn’t see any of us here if it was M1,” neighbor Nicki Tackett said about the opponents of the zoning change. She advised the council, “Let’s do the right thing.”
