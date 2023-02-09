I have written before about my four formula parts for helping co-parents reach the hopeful goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting, but today, I want to go over formula part number four ...”Go for the Oscar.”
In my workshop, all attendees get a six-inch Oscar statue. It is what I call a visual to keep yourself in check. Oscar is very popular with former workshop attendees and many still keep in touch with me about how they have used, or are using Oscar in their everyday co-parenting.
Oscar is a mindset (for those who don’t have a statue), that pretty much sums up the other three formula parts; A mindset of accountability, to put on an act if you need to, for the sake of healthy, respectful and responsible co-parenting for the children.
Former workshop attendees tell me that they are shocked by how powerful that little six inch, plastic Oscar statue is. It may seem silly, but it works.
I think tools like Oscar work because co-parents sometimes don’t know what to do, or even how to begin being cordial to their ex. As I have written in previous columns, it is about redefining your relationship with someone who is no longer a part of your everyday life, as well as figuring out how to navigate through all the tension that comes with separation or divorce.
I feel like part of my job as a co-parenting educator, co-parenting coach and family law mediator, is to help co-parents think creatively about how to implement change to their co-parenting situation. In my opinion, it does not get much more creative than using a plastic, six-inch statue of an Oscar, for creating a mindset to do what needs to be done so that children are not in the middle of high conflict co-parenting.
What if both you and your ex used Oscar as a mindset to keep yourselves in check? Remember, “Go for the Oscar” (formula part number four), sums up the other three formula parts. My guess, based on almost seven years of experience, is that you will be surprised by how things could change.
Most of the tools I share in my workshop require very little effort but usually results in change.
Do you see how just applying the Oscar mindset concept will require very little effort on your part? Effort is effort, no matter how small, and change is change, no matter how small, so my hope is that you will be just as pleasantly surprised as were my workshop attendees.
Go for the Oscar! I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.