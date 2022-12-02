NORTH JUDSON — Santa trains will provide Christmas fun in North Judson on Saturdays in December.
Visitors will ride in a vintage commuter coach through the countryside for approximately five miles from North Judson to the small town of English Lake. After crossing the Kankakee River, the train returns to the depot and museum grounds in North Judson. During the trip, passengers enjoy visiting with Santa. Each child will receive a gift bag from Santa.
Trains depart on Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Central time. The total length of each excursion is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Ticket prices begin at $14 and are pro-rated, depending upon age. Purchasing tickets online is recommended, as trains have sold out in past years and seating is restricted in order to give Santa enough time to visit with all the passengers. Tickets may be purchased at hoosiervalley.org.
Before or after the train excursion, visitors are encouraged to visit the museum and grounds where admission is always free. The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has one of the largest collections of working railroad signals. Stroll around the grounds to see all types of rolling stock, engines, and memorabilia of a by-gone era.
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroad history. The museum is open Saturdays, year-round, and offers regular train excursions May through September. Special event train excursions are before Easter, in October and before Christmas.
Visit the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum website, hoosiervalley.org, for a complete schedule of events. Order tickets online or call the depot at (574) 896-3950 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time.
