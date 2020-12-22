AUBURN — Cub Scout Pack 3169 Arrow of Light Den met with Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and Councilman Kevin Webb on Dec. 15 at the City Hall council chambers.
Learning about government is one of the requirements to be awarded the Arrow of Light patch.
The Scouts learned about the business aspect of City of Auburn government. Information about taxes, utility rates, personnel and budgets was presented.
Then, the legislative side of city government was covered by appointing den members as temporary, unofficial council members to
discuss two topics:
• Can the Scouts camp out in the city limits as a group on city property?
• Can a sidewalk be installed along Morningstar Road in the areas that are lacking walks and at the bridge over
Cedar Creek?
