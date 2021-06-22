AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced the appointment of a new board member, Tyler Wolfe.
“Tyler comes to AMS with a strong background in construction and restoration experience. He will be a great asset to our board and the facade grant committee,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
Wolfe grew up in DeKalb County. After graduating from Manchester University, he came back to work in Auburn and has been involved in many projects in and around the community. He currently works at FCI Construction. Both of his parents taught in area school systems. He is married and a father of four.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to serve on the AMS board. Working for a local construction company at FCI Construction, it’s been very encouraging to see the work and effort the AMS board commits to maintaining the history of Auburn’s downtown buildings, while also promoting growth and expansion for new businesses,” Wolfe said.
Auburn Main Street board is composed of local people with a common interest. Each board member can serve two terms. Current board members are: Eldon Byler, Amy Schweitzer, Zach Lightner, Nora Schwartz, Mike Littlejohn, LaDonna Felke, Amber Caccamo, Jama Smith, Lucas Straw and Natalie DeWitt. AMS has four sub-committees with more than 50 volunteers who are very generous with their time and dedication, the organization said.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with its community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all. More information may be found on social media @AuburnMainStreet, the website AuburnMainStreet.org and #weloveauburn.
