Burglars strike two North Street businesses
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating two burglaries at local businesses, both reported Sunday.
At 9:42 a.m., police were called the 500 block of Touring Drive. The caller told police that someone pried open the back door of the business, gained entry and stole a floor safe.
At 10:05 p.m., police went to the 700 block of North Street. The business owner told officers the only object believed to be stolen was a tablet-style computer. Security camera footage of the burglary showed the suspect is a white male wearing a gray Adidas hoodie and khaki pants. The burglary is believed to have occurred at approximately 12:09 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrest 20
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 20 people from Oct. 20 through Saturday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jeremy Justus, 41, of the 18000 block of Cuba Road, Spencerville, was arrested Oct. 20 at 5:04 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jose Gallegos Jr., 32, of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 20 and 5:41 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Aubrey Collins, 29, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 1000S, Akron, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 20 at 8:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Patrick Dull, 55, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested Oct. 21 at 1:37 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Vanessa Baile, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 23 at 1:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Medina, 41, of the 100 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 23 at 1148 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging her with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ethan Gayhart, 18, of the 300 block of North Lakeland Drive, LaGrange, was arrested Oct. 24 at 12:16 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating never having had a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lakeeshin Pickett, 42, of the 3700 block of Celtic Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested Oct. 24 at 10:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Leland Kiles, 20, of the 9100 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested Oct. 24 at 12:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Hunter Damron, 20, of the 9400 block of Crest Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 24 at 3:05 p.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Bowley, 34, of the 1100 block of Cristen Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 24 at 3:05 p.m. by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Lisa Moore, 42, of the 1200 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, was arrested Oct. 25 at 3 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffany Hale, 26, of the 700 block of North Stand Point Drive, Cromwell, was arrested Oct. 25 at 2:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance,, a Class A misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Derek Mort, 32, of the 500 block of East Hanna Street, Columbia City, was arrested Oct. 25 at 2:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court, a Level 6 felony, and dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Angie Hanshaw, 42, of the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 25 at 3:26 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Fette, 30, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 25 at 10:28 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an unlawful concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with an unlawful concentration in blood or breath while having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Koble, 64, of the 1400 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested Oct. 26 at 1:52 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of domestic battery and residential entry, Level 6 felonies.
Austin Conner, 23, of North S.R. 327, Angola, was arrested Oct. 26 at 6:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated or with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated or with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin England, 35, of the 2100 block of Carmer Run, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 26 at 5:48 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Cory Pearsall, 33, of the 3300 block of Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 26 at 5:48 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
