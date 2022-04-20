AUBURN — An Auburn man Tuesday received a two-year sentence for child seduction involving a female student when he was a soccer coach at DeKalb High School.
Landon Cochran, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, pleaded guilty to the Level 6 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I. The agreement left sentencing open to the court. A Level 6 felony carries a possible sentence of 6 months to 2 1/2 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Cochran to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, to be served at the DeKalb County Jail.
Cochran was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence, with the first 270 days of probation to be served on home detention.
Cochran admitted that between Sept. 27, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, he was involved with a girl who was age 16-17. Cochran admitted he was a soccer coach, and the girl was on a team with which he assisted.
He admitted exerting undue influence on the child because of his professional relationship with the child to engage in fondling or touching.
The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 5 felony, alleging Cochran used or exerted his professional relationship to engage in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.
Cochran, who also was a paraprofessional with the DeKalb Central school district, was arrested in June. At that time, the school district released a statement saying Cochran had been terminated.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Cochran’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said character letters in support of Cochran had been presented to the court. Likes said Cochran is of good character, is responsible and will learn from the event that brought him before the court.
Likes said Cochran has the support of his family and friends. He asked that Cochran be allowed to serve any sentence the court might impose on home detention or probation rather than as a term in jail. He noted that the offense will require Cochran to be placed on the sex offender registry for 10 years.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner noted that communities entrust their youth to school systems, including when students are involved in extracurriculars.
“The deal is, no sex,” Winebrenner said.
Winebrenner said the victim was not on equal footing with Cochran to make a decision to engage in such activity. She said the school system and society, as well as the victim, also were hurt by the crime.
Winebrenner said that while Cochran pleaded guilty to fondling one time, the facts are clear that it was more than fondling and more than one time.
“He needs a taste of jail. This is a serious offense,” Winebrenner added.
“What happened here is significant. It hurt people. It matters. We don’t let teachers or coaches or leaders at the school have sex with students.”
As an aggravating factor, Squiller found that the acts occurred multiple different times and it was not a singular instance. He found Cochran to be remorseful.
Addressing the court, Cochran described the offense as “the worst mistake of my life.”
He acknowledged he had broken the trust of the school and many people. He apologized to the victim, his family and anyone he had impacted and let down.
“I recognize it never should have happened,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.