AUBURN — A man whose actions left a trail of damage around Auburn was sentenced to a total of 6 1/2 years of incarceration by Judge Adam Squiller during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I Thursday.
Dominick Hulbert of the 1400 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, had faced a total of 63 counts involving charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, he admitted to driving around Auburn, Kendallville and the county with a co-defendant last October and shooting vehicles, houses and businesses and slashing tires.
As part of a plea agreement, Hulbert pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal recklessness, all Level 6 felonies; and 11 counts of criminal mischief, all Class A misdemeanors.
In imposing the 6 1/2-year term of incarceration, Squiller ordered that the first three years be served in prison. If Hulbert is eligible, he may serve the remaining 3 1/2 years on a sheriff’s work release program. He also was placed on probation for two years. He must write a letter of apology to each victim and pay restitution.
The remaining charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
“This stands out as one of the more senseless crimes that have come through this court,” Squiller told Hulbert.
“You’ve affected dozens of lives because you were bored and wanted to do some damage.”
Squiller noted Hulbert’s actions endangered people’s lives and said that the sentence called for a significant punishment component as well as restorative justice.
Four victims in the cases gave victim impact statements during Thursday’s hearing.
One woman told the court that on the night of the incident, she had been driving through downtown Auburn after picking up her daughter when her driver’s side car window shattered. Her daughter was seated in the back seat behind her. After later finding out her window had been shot out, she became very angry, she said.
“It could have been a very different story,” she said of the potential outcome.
“Only by the grace of God are we both here.”
Turning to Hulbert, she said, “I just need you to understand what you did … what could have happened.”
Another victim testified she had been in her garage when the windows of her van, which was parked outside the garage, were shot out.
“I don’t know how I’m alive today,” she said noting what could have happened if the van had not been parked in from of where she was.
A third victim told the court he had been sleeping in front of a window in his home on North Jackson Street in Auburn when his window was shot.
“The only thing that kept glass from falling in on me was it was a double-paned window,” he said.
“You guys should have found something better to do,” he told Hulbert. “You need to grow up.”
“I don’t know you need jail time,” he continued. “You need to be working to pay these people back.”
The fourth victim to speak Thursday was Auburn Mayor Mike Ley, who owns property in Auburn that was damaged. Ley expressed sadness and hope — sadness that Hulbert would be in a position that would cause him to do something so reckless, and hope that he learns from his actions and the consequences.
“I’m not so worried about my window, but the heart and soul of a young person,” Ley said.
Hulbert’s attorney, Marcia Linsky, said Hulbert is very remorseful for his actions and is grateful that nothing worse happened as a result of his behavior.
She described Hulbert’s behavior as “a reckless, foolish act.”
She said Hulbert no longer associates with the co-defendant, is employed, and will make restitution.
“He is doing what he can to rectify this situation,” Linsky added.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said the community was “outraged” by the crimes and the damage, threat and fear caused by Hulbert’s actions exceed the “rather large amount” of money that is owed.
Winebrenner said she has received affidavits requesting restitution totaling $9,869, although the damages were much greater.
“This is a pittance of the damage that was done,” she said.
Winebrenner said the offenses were not a “crime spree” but were a “far-reaching, broad series of events.”
