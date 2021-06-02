WATERLOO — The Waterloo Summer Parade and Festival will take place all day Saturday.
The day’s activities will begin with an all-you-can-eat breakfast served at Warm A Heart, 100 W. Railroad St., from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The menu features biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice for $5.
A parade will line up on Walnut Street at 9:30 a.m. and begin 10 a.m., proceeding north on Wayne Street to downtown, west on Van Vleek Street and then following Center Street.
All other activities will take place along Van Vleek Street and in adjoining Francis Thomson Park.
Vendors will open at 10:30 a.m.
Entertainment on the park’s stage will begin with the Pulse dancers from 11:15 a.m. to noon; followed by magician John Dudley from 12:15-1 p.m.; music by 1 Ton Trio from 4-6 p.m. and the band Black Moon Revival from 6:30-8:30 p .m.
A cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m., with registration starting at noon in the Main Street tent.
Daylong activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. include arts-and-crafts vendors, food served by the fire department, a taffy truck, Lions Club bounce house, an obstacle course, water slide, games with Dave Hubartt, face painting and balloons, and a display of classic and antique cars, tractors and motorized trikes.
The festival is sponsored by Waterloo Main Street, Material Handlers, Richard Squier Pallets, Covington Box, Charleston Metal Products, Nucor Building Systems, R.P. Wakefield, Star Technologies, Henderson Construction, Hartman Auto Body, Insurance Trustees and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
