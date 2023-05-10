FORT WAYNE — The Poka-Bache Connector Task Force is taking shape.
Thursday, the Poka-Bache Coalition, which represents local public agencies, non-profit trail groups, state and federal agencies, community foundations, visitors’ bureaus and community members, announced a task force has been appointed and has already begun to meet.
Members of the Poka-Bache Connector Task Force are: Bluffton City Councilwoman Janella Stronczek; Town of Ossian trail advocate Myndi Love; Angola Mayor Richard Hickman; City of Fort Wayne Greenways Manager Dawn Ritchie; Auburn City Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt; Steuben County Commissioner Ken Shelton; Huntertown Town Manager Beth Shellman; Wells County Plan Commission Director Mike Lautzenheiser; Allen County Highway Director Bill Hartman; DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson; Waterloo Town Manager and Auburn/Waterloo Trails Pam Howard.
The Poka-Bache Connector will be a multi-use, non-motorized trail that will connect from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. The 81-mile trail will bring Steuben, DeKalb, Allen and Wells counties together. Within these counties, the trail connects seven municipalities: Angola, Waterloo, Auburn, Huntertown, Fort Wayne, Ossian and Bluffton.
This trail is part of the United Trails project in northeast Indiana. It is planned as a tourist destination and is designed to support cultural and economic growth for all four counties. The trail will connect over 121,000 people, 140 recreational areas, 10 libraries and 50 schools within one mile of the trail. As of November 2022, 34.2 miles of the trail had been completed, and another 7.5 miles are being actively worked on.
The Poka-Bache Connector Coalition determined that an inter-local agreement between the 11 local agencies that would be connected by the trail would be the most appropriate mechanism to collaborate and synergize efforts to complete the project.
The coalition chose to use the interlocal cooperation provisions of Indiana law. Each of the local agencies approved and adopted the agreement, then appointed one member to the Poka-Bache Connector Task Force. The coalition will now serve in an advisory role and support the needs of the appointed task force members.
