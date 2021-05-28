AUBURN — The inaugural Children First Center Golf Outing Fundraiser will take place Saturday, June 12, at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn.
The event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Golfers can enter contests for longest drive, longest putt, closest to the “steak” and best poker hand. The hole-in-one prize is a vacation golf package to Pebble Beach in California.
The tourney will be played as a four-person scramble, with teams playing the best ball on each shot.
Team prizes are $400 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third.
The entry fee is $100 per golfer. A hole sponsorship costs $100, or $250 including a twosome registration and $500 for hole and cart sponsorships and a foursome.
A luncheon will be provided for all players by Scheumann Dental Associates.
Golfers can register online at childrenfirstcenter.org. For more information, contact 925-3865, ext. 101, or send an email to office@childrenfirstcenter.org.
Proceeds will support the Children First Center mission of “Helping families become all they can be.”
Based at 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn, the center serves families in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Upcoming fundraisers for Children First Center are:
• Geared Up For Kids — Godfathers MC event — June 26 at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn;
• Amazing Race Scavenger Hunt — Aug. 14 at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater;
• Holiday Loaf, Nov. 12-13, sales at Auburn Presbyterian Church and Children First Center; and
• Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball, Feb. 26, 2022, at a location to be announced.
