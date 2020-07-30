AUBURN — One week after a police officer shot a suspect in south Auburn, the names of the persons involved still have not been released by authorities.
An Indiana State Police spokesman said this week that the incident remains an open investigation. He said police hope to have the investigation completed “within a week or so” and then will forward it to the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office for review.
No arrest has been made. The suspect was wounded by a gunshot and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment, police said last week. The Auburn Police officer who fired the shot and a female companion of the suspect were not injured, police said.
The shooting occurred during a traffic stop of a motorcycle around 11:30 a.m. July 23 on Auburn’s south side, near the intersection of Phillip Street and DeKalb Avenue, one block north of Auburn Drive.
During the traffic stop, the male driver hopped off the motorcycle and pointed a handgun at the officer, and the officer fired at least one round from his duty weapon, Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker said on the day of the shooting..
Walker said the police officer was making a traffic stop of the motorcycle after witnessing a violation. The motorcycle operator was reported to have a suspended license, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.