WATERLOO — Internet Crimes Against Children Youth Educator Cathie Bledsoe will host a cybersecurity presentation at DeKalb Middle School Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
The presentation will focusing on keeping children safe when using the Internet, social media apps and other current online trends. The event is free and open to the public.
