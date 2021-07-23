AUBURN — True friendships are everlasting, no matter how many years pass.
Jim Delventhal of Auburn and Fred Clifford, formerly of Columbia City and now living in Mount Grove, Missouri, met Wednesday with Clifford’s daughter Teresa at Auburn’s North Main Street diner to renew their friendship.
They served together two years in the U.S. Army — from 1955 to 1957 — stationed in South Korea. Although their paths probably crossed after their military service ended, the pair hadn’t talked until Wednesday.
Delventhal, 87, and Clifford, 84, were both stationed at Camp Casey, about 5 miles from the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that has separated North and South Korea since the Korean War ended.
They met at basic training in Fort Ord in California. Clifford was a cook and Delventhal served in the infantry.
“He cooked my eggs special for me when I came through,” Delventhal said of Clifford with a chuckle at the memory. “Everybody else just threw them on the tray. I wanted my eggs hard.”
Wednesday’s reunion came by chance.
Delventhal, a regular visitor at the diner, was enjoying breakfast when he ran into someone wearing a Clifford Farms hat or jacket.
“They were sitting in here one day,” he explained. “I knew their name was Clifford, and I said, ‘Are you by any chance any relation to Fred Clifford?’”
One of the men, Gene Clifford, responded that Fred was his uncle. That started the reunion wheels rolling.
“Gene had called us earlier in the year to see if Dad remembered Jim, because Jim asked Gene when they were both in the diner one day if he knew a Fred Clifford,” Fred’s daughter Teresa explained. “Gene said, ‘That’s my uncle.’
“The girls at the diner called some of the regulars and got Jim’s number. Then I called (Jim) to see if we could meet,” she said.
“A friend of mine called me at home, ‘I just got a call from the (diner). There’s some guy you were in the service with trying to find you,” Delventhal said.
“I told him, ‘No, there’s nobody around here that I was in the service with,” he continued, gesturing to Teresa sitting across the table, “And then you called. A light went off and I thought, ‘It’s got to be Fred Clifford.’
“Everything just fell in place,” Delventhal added.
The Cliffords were in the area for a 4-H cattle show, making the meeting possible.
“It feels good,” Clifford said of Wednesday’s reunion. “After so many years, I didn’t think I would ever find him.”
Before he moved from the area, Clifford and his wife owned a meat market, C&C Packing on Carroll Road just north of Fort Wayne. It turns out that Delventhal was a regular customer, but they never actually met.
“I worked in Fort Wayne all my life, was up and down Carroll Road, went in the meat packing plant,” Delventhal said.
“My parents owned a meat packing plant for 50 years. (Delventhal) bought meat from there and didn’t realize that it was Dad,” Teresa said.
The memories came flooding back as these Army buddies talked: the boat trip to Korea, marching with packs, the weather and different smells, including odors from the boat and kimchi — fermented Korean vegetables.
Entering the service, Clifford volunteered to be a cook, having learned to cook at his family’s tavern in Arcola. From age 10, Clifford was raised by his uncle.
“They normally send them to a cook school, but they told him he couldn’t go because he knew too much,” Teresa said.
Delventhal was in the infantry.
“All we did was march up hills, dig holes and play war games,” he said. When the pair arrived in Korea, tensions between the North and South were still high, but many of the tanks and equipment had been moved.
“Everything was cleaned up,” Delventhal said. “We didn’t get there until 1956, but you could still see the trenches that had been there in the war. Where we were stationed at, no civilians were allowed in that area. It was all strictly military.”
Later, the company — including Clifford and Delventhal — was transferred to Busan (formally Pusan). Clifford’s group eventually returned to Camp Casey, but Delventhal’s group remained in Pusan for the remainder of his service.
Winters were harsher at Camp Casey compared to Pusan in the south. Clifford remembers tunnels being dug through heavy snow to get from his tent to the mess hall. He estimates snow was at least 5 feet deep.
“I missed all of that,” Delventhal said. “We didn’t have any snow down south. It wasn’t warm, but no snow.”
Both recall how poor the Korean people were. They unloaded food supply ships while U.S. soldiers stood guard. It wasn’t unusual for the locals to go home with food stashed away.
One time, Delventhal remembers that one of the helpers’ pockets was noticeably larger than when the work began.
“He had them full of wheat,” he said. “You just overlook it. The guy’s hungry. Maybe he’s got a family at home.”
“Most of the Koreans were really poor,” Clifford added. He said the Koreans were paid only two dollars a month for their work.
Clifford and Delventhal both signed up for military service before they could be drafted.
“In those days, you could move your name up,” Delventhal said. “You knew you were going to get drafted sooner or later. You couldn’t have a good job (and get drafted), so I decided to get it over with.”
Getting to Korea was a challenge.
“We hit a typhoon in the troop ship,” Delventhal remembers. Clifford said the boat was rocking so much, it nearly capsized in the waves.
En route to Korea, they stopped to rescue 35 people from a liberty ship that broke up in the Pacific Ocean. Troops pulled survivors from life rafts. Clifford said the rescue happened on a Saturday, and remembers all of the survivors being in church the next day.
The survivors were dropped off in Alaska. When the troop ship arrived in Tokyo, there was a big banner from the rescued people thanking them.
Because the Korean War had ended before their service, neither man was involved in combat.
“We thank God we didn’t have to fight,” Delventhal said. “I had a friend that got shot in Korea.
“For years, I wouldn’t join the (American) Legion. Now I go to the VA hospital, which I wouldn’t do (before) because I didn’t consider myself a veteran.
“I finally changed my mind and decided I’ve served my time,” he added.
Both men were eager for Wednesday’s reunion.
“Dad said, ‘(Jim) will be a tall, skinny guy,’” Teresa said.
“I thought, ‘Am I going to recognize him?’” Delventhal thought. “The minute I walked around the corner, even from the side, I knew it was Fred.
“It’s one of those things that you read about, but it never happens to you,” he said.
