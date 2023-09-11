Satellite sheriff's office opens in St. Joe

ST. JOE — For years, St. Joe and Spencerville residents and officials have wanted to have an increased law enforcement presence in the southeast part of the county.
In a cooperative effort between the town and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, that became a reality in August when a satellite office opened in the St. Joe Town Hall at 204 Washington St.
One room of the former bank building was made available for officers to set up a work area, complete with internet, a computer, scanner, printer and refrigerator.
Deputies have their own key to be able to access the building.
“Essentially, there’s nothing the deputies can’t do here that they could do at the sheriff’s office in Auburn,” Thomas said. “It all came together with very little expense. It was all just really logistics.”
Deputies will have the ability to conduct interviews and fill out complaints and reports from the public.
“The whole idea was to try and look at ways to reduce the response time from the sheriff’s office and increase the sheriff’s office’s presence in the St. Joe and Spencerville area,” Thomas explained.
“I remember working the road as a deputy,” he said. “I remember the challenges of having an officer out in this area. I had the idea of a satellite office, but at that point in time, I didn’t know where it would be in this area.”
In researching old minutes, Town Board President Randy Drake said St. Joe had town marshals until 1932.
“They weren’t a certified police officer — they were called a marshal — they could do ordinances,” he said.
Since that time, having a law enforcement officer serving the town had been investigated but it was determined to be too cost-prohibitive.
“It’s been talked about over and over,” Drake said. “It’s been brought up so many times. The few times it was brought up to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, trying to (them) to spend more time down here, it didn’t seem to be changing over the years.”
The town had investigated and applied for grants to help fund a police officer, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder explained. “We did not win those grants, but we started getting estimates on what we would need to bring the police force down,” she said.
Thomas and town officials had conversations prior to him taking office at the start of the year.
“The idea of the fire department was thrown out there and I ended up talking with the St. Joe Town Board,” Thomas said. “That’s when we realized, ‘We have need for a space’ and the St. Joe board said, ‘Well, we have a space.’
“It just came together well,” he continued. “You couldn’t ask for a better space to be able to set this up in.”
The public is asked to contact DeKalb County Central Communications by using 911 for emergencies. In non-emergency situations, people are asked to call 925-3365 and follow recorded instructions for the desired service.
From there, dispatchers will send the appropriate assistance or connect callers with a deputy by phone.
“It’s not going to be staffed 24/7,” Thomas said. “I don’t want anyone to have a misconception thinking they can come down here and knock on the door or drive up here and expect police services.
“People will be here from time to time is the best way to say it.”
“If they were to start doing that, we would have to charge rent,” Drake said with a chuckle.
On a more serious note, he said, “I’m extremely happy we have it. Especially with the star (sheriff logo) right there, people know there’s a sheriff in town.”
“I see a lot of officers coming in and out, at all hours of the day and night,” Snyder said. “I’ve been pretty impressed. Off the top of my head, I’ve seen at least six or seven different officers.”
