Satellite sheriff's office opens in St. Joe

DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas sits at the desk in the new satellite office at the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. With him are St. Joe Clerk-Treasurer Angela Snyder and Town Board President Randy Drake.

 JEFF JONES

ST. JOE — For years, St. Joe and Spencerville residents and officials have wanted to have an increased law enforcement presence in the southeast part of the county.

In a cooperative effort between the town and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, that became a reality in August when a satellite office opened in the St. Joe Town Hall at 204 Washington St.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.