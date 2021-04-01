AUBURN — The process of relandscaping the Eckhart Public Library grounds began Wednesday, with the planting of a tulip tree by Sanctuary Native Landscapes of Fort Wayne.
Contractors ripped out the property’s more traditional plants last fall. They now will be replaced by plants that are native to Indiana and the Midwest.
“We’re trying to create landscapes that are going to do well and thrive on their own,” without annual fertilizer and mulch, said Sean Nolan, owner and designer of Sanctuary Native Landscapes.
“We want these landscapes to be thriving and alive for many years to come. The way we do that is utilizing those plants that Mother Nature originally created to thrive in our environment,” Nolan said.
The design will feature plants that support native pollinators, including monarch butterflies, with berries to attract birds, he said. The tulip tree supports early season pollinators with its flowers.
The new landscaping will be a tool for educating the public and young people, Nolan said.
“Every time you come, it will be slightly different,” Nolan said. “You’re going to see things that you’ve never seen before, and it’s going to be really fascinating.”
The grounds soon will be home to several native serviceberries in tree and shrub form.
“The great thing about a serviceberry is that it provides three seasons of real, incredible interest,” Nolan said. Its white flowers in spring are important to pollinators. They will give way to berries, also known as june berries, followed by orange-red foliage in the fall.
“The best thing about serviceberries is the types of birds that are attracted to those berries and eat those berries, especially cedar waxwings,” Nolan said. “It’s not just a pretty plant. It actually serves a very important purpose.”
As part of their goal to mimic a natural Indiana woodland, Nolan and his assistant, Justin White, were planting a hornbeam tree, nicknamed “muscle wood” for its unusual bark.
Both the hornwood and the new tulip tree will stand under the park’s tallest feature, a century-old tulip tree. The new tulip, Nolan said, is “a gift to the next generation. … It’s more for the folks 50 and 100 years from now.”
Landscaping on the west side of the library park will be more formal, in order to complement the library’s century-old fountain, he said. A hedge of black chokeberry will contribute to a British courtyard feel.
“You just to need to know what plants to put in the right place,” Nolan said. “You absolutely can have a formal setting with native plants.”
On the east side of the grounds, Nolan will use the style of the new perennial movement, “combining plants and knitting them very close together,” he said. It will create a “really cool experience for the visitor” with “a botanical garden kind of feel,” Nolan said.
“That landscape is really going to invite you into the property — to walk around to take a look at the different plants,” he said.
“You’re going to see a lot of interesting plants that you probably haven’t seen before — beautiful colors, beautiful flowers. It won’t be hard to notice the support that they provide our pollinators,” he added.
“You’re going to get all kinds of color throughout the landscape here, though all the seasons,” he promised.
A well-known example of the new perennial movement is the Lurie Garden in Millennium Park at Chicago, created by Dutch designer Piet Oudolf, Nolan said.
“I can’t thank the Eckhart Public Library and the board of directors enough for their interest and their vision of trying to create a more sustainable landscape for their property,” Nolan said.
“There’s real meaning to what we’re doing here. This is a statement that we support our native plants and animals and pollinators. … It’s a lot of fun working on this project.”
