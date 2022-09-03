AUBURN — The Veteran Endowment Fund has made awards to DeKalb County organizations whose missions include helping veterans.
It was announced in 2021 that Jerry Rathburn, founder of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, had established the fund to assist veterans and their families in northeast Indiana. While the fund continues to mature, it has already begun to support DeKalb County organizations whose missions include helping veterans, including: Quiet Knight Veteran Assistance, $1,000; St. Martin’s Healthcare, $1,000; Inspiration Ministries, $1,000; and High n’ Tight Lawn Services, $2,000
“We are very excited to already actively support veterans and their families in DeKalb County,” said Rathburn.
“And we look forward to seeing that support grows across the region as the Veteran Endowment Fund matures.”
Those interested in assisting veterans in northeast Indiana are encouraged to contribute to this fund through the Community Foundation DeKalb County. Questions can be directed to Tanya Young, executive director of the foundation, at 925-0311 or director@cfdekalb.org.
“It takes several years for a new endowment fund to mature but the funding available will be in perpetuity. This fund will be dedicated to supporting veterans in the future,” said Young.
The community foundation houses approximately 140 endowment funds, all of which are dedicated to the causes of the creator and all of which will accept donations. For a complete list of funds visit cfdekalb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.