FORT WAYNE — A Waterloo boy was named a winner in the 2023 PBS Kids Writers contest.
Ruben Cardenas placed second among first grade students for his entry, “Super Diego Saves the City.”
Young authors and artists competed by grade level — grades K-3, and for the first time, grades 4-5 — independently through their local library or through their elementary school classrooms.
The top three at each grade level were chosen from each entry library or classroom, and were judged together with independent entries, sent in by children whose classrooms or libraries did not act as an entry point. In total, an estimated 350 local kids participated in this contest.
All stories sent to the PBS Fort Wayne station were read and evaluated and the top three places at each grade level were chosen.
Cardenas and his family were invited to a special “Winners’ Celebration” today at PBS Fort Wayne. Winners will be presented with a special certificate, prize package and have their photos taken to be included as part of an online and on-air presentation of their stories throughout the summer of 2023.
PBS Fort Wayne has conducted this contest annually, from its early days as the “Reading Rainbow Young Writers & Illustrators Contest” and later as the “PBS Kids GO! Young Writers Contest” as part of its mission of extending the educational benefits of its children’s programming, literacy and learning efforts beyond the TV screen.
