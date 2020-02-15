AUBURN — In the midst of construction at the Eckhart Public Library’s historic main building, staff members have been working behind the scenes to bring patrons a new and improved website. The new homepage for the library, which launched Friday, features a more minimalistic design and cleaned-up menu. The goal of the redesign was to do away with features that were slowing down the former home page, as well as create a page where information could be found more quickly and efficiently. The library’s page can still be found at epl.lib.in.us.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Gentleman’s Guide to Getting Lucky” by Mackenzi Lee. A novella and direct sequel to “The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue” finds Monty is back from his grand adventure, and he and Percy are at last together. That being said, he still has another issue to tackle — figuring out how to really be a couple. Find this title at the Teen Library.
Next week at the library campus:
Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Babies and Books, aimed for children ages birth 2 years, will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Classic City Reader’s Book Club: The group will discuss “The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper” by Phaedra Patrick Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County office, 700 S. Main St.
Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Family Storytime, open to all ages, will take place Wednesday from 6-6:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and above and will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Story Explorers, aimed for children ages 2-6 years, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Teen Library.
Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with a problem pattern is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St..
Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
