AUBURN — Something as simple as clean, clear, refreshing tap water is something we all take for granted every time we turn on the faucet.
The Auburn Water Department recently put its water to the test at the annual Alliance of Indiana Rural Water Fall Conference, walking away with the honor of having the best-tasting water in the state.
Water Department Superintendent Randy Harvey said the city was one of four regional winners in the state, giving it the opportunity to compete for the “best-tasting water” in the state. This is the second time in the last five years the city has won at the regional level, but the first time winning at state.
With the win, the city’s water will now be judged on the national level during the Rural Water Rally held in Washington D.C. in February.
Harvey said the water department staff does an outstanding job at what they do.
“They take pride in their work,” he said.
The city competed against the Town of Osgood, Town of Akron and the City of Madison for the title.
Participating water samples were judged on three categories — clarity, odor and taste — which will be the same judging categories at the national level.
The competition is part of the Quality on Tap! campaign to emphasize the high quality, standards and consequently, taste of rural water.
When asked what the city’s secret is to good water, Harvey said jokingly, “That’s a secret we can’t share.”
He said the water source which the city draws its water from plays a big factor in the quality of water.
“We are fortunate we don’t have to do much to treat the water,” he said. “We have great water coming directly out of the ground.”
The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water is a non-profit membership association of over 850 water and wastewater systems and related professionals. The alliance provides training and onsite technical assistance on Safe Drinking Water Act compliance issues, public health protection, managerial issues, financial issues and operational issues to water and wastewater systems in Indiana that are under 10,000 population.
