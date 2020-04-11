AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s staff members are proving that library service doesn’t stop just because the buildings are closed.
The library staff hit the ground running after the library closed March 16, in order to keep the library running in a virtual environment. The library closed to comply with Indiana’s stay-at-home order.
“Despite the disappointment of closing our beautiful main building just 48 hours after reopening it, we’ve continued to curate resources, create content, explore additional opportunities, assist our partners, offer Wi-Fi outside our buildings, and so much more,” said public service assistant manager Emma Richey.
“Flexibility is so important to library services, whether it’s a regular day on campus or we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said genealogy specialist Chelsea Dant.
“We had to adjust quickly after the fire at the Main Library in order to continue providing service to the community, and we’ve needed to put those same skills to use during the spread of COVID-19. It’s been encouraging to see everyone on staff coming together in new ways to create virtual programs, provide access to important health information, and help patrons register for library cards online.”
The library reopened March 15 after it had been closed since July 2017 for recovery and renovation after an arson fire.
“The staff at Eckhart Public Library are very creative, helpful, determined to continue to provide services and fun to work with — even while working from home,” said holds specialist Marlene Gee.
Almost daily, library staff members have been engaging with patrons online through the library’s Facebook page. Staff members who regularly present storytimes, facilitate Lego programs, and lead Kids in the Kitchen immediately created engaging video versions of their programs.
“We can connect with our EPL coworkers and patrons in meaningful ways using technology,” said programming specialist Karen Muckenfuss, who has created several videos, including a Babies & Books storytime activity and a primer on how to use FaceTime to connect with people from home.
“I have learned that I can provide EPL patrons access to a wide variety of information via videos, webinars, and the internet when I cannot meet with them face-to-face.”
Staff members said they are thrilled that the digital programs have been a hit.
“When we filmed our very first digital storytime, we weren’t sure what to expect or how many people might tune in,” said marketing specialist Kaylee Kellogg. “Turns out, it was a hit — we had lots of interaction in our comments and have racked up over 2,000 views since we posted! It’s been challenging, but worth the effort.”
Library staff members continue to look for new ways to connect with patrons and bring them the information they need, which has led to the creation of additional trainings on a range of topics, from how to register online for a library card in order to access the library’s digital content, to a video by public service manager Darcy Armstrong on how to apply for unemployment — an unfortunate reality for many as the unemployment rate skyrockets during this pandemic. Technical services manager Heidi Christensen also created a step-by-step tutorial on how to make face masks.
Library staff members also have been partnering with other local organizations to spread both information and joy to the community. The library is curating and hosting the website 19SecondsOfJoy.com, a community-led initiative to gather information about COVID-19 in one central location for DeKalb County. Staff members also have partnered with the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street to set up a stuffed animal scavenger hunt, and several staff members sewed cloth masks that are needed in the community.
“The library plays an even bigger role in its community during times of crisis,” said technical services manager Lisa Rigsby. “In the midst of uncertainty, stress and isolation, the library can be a lighthouse — offering a way through this by being a hub of trustworthy information, fun and educational online programming, and captivating digital content.”
“(I have learned) that people are willing to help each other, that there is an extreme degree of creativity among this staff, and that even when buildings and resources are stripped away, the heart of EPL is a dedication to ‘access, creativity and discovery,’” said programming specialist Zach Heimach. “That is what motivates and propels this work and continued service to the community.”
Staff members are continuing many of their regular duties, including purchasing and cataloging items for the library collection, which will be available to check out shortly after the library reopens.
“I do feel really connected to our patrons while I’m ordering and selecting materials, because I think about how excited they will be discovering these titles on our shelves,” Rigsby said.
Library staff members have been collaborating with librarians across the state and nation, and even librarians across the world, to figure out how to better serve their communities through this pandemic. According to a recent Public Library Association poll, nationally 98% of the 2,545 respondents’ public libraries were closed to the public, but libraries across the country continue to expand services.
“As circumstances change daily for all of us, I am proud of the dedicated and creative work of our public libraries and their staff to serve everyone from toddlers to isolated senior citizens to small business owners,” Public Library Association President Ramiro Salazar said in a news release. “We are shifting popular programs online, sharing hyperlocal information and resources, and continuing to connect with our communities. ... Additionally, libraries are preparing for even greater need to support unemployed workers and small businesses than we experienced during the Great Recession.”
“I am working on maintaining strong community relationships by listening to webinars/conference calls hosted by different agencies nationwide,” said library financial specialist Jennifer Bell. “I keep in touch with our leaders to be aware of accurate, consistent updated information.”
“I participated in a conference call webinar that included a public librarian from Italy and gained a great deal of information from how her library has been responding to COVID-19 conditions there,” said programming and outreach assistant manager Karen Nesius Roeger. “I’m really thinking outside the box on how to help keep people connected in a time we have to be socially apart.”
The library has launched a Safe at Home Reading Club to encourage reading during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
Library staff members are encouraging people to read 30 minutes per day. Each day that they read at least 30 minutes, they can enter a drawing for a chance to win a gift card from a local business. In addition, when the library reopens, each participant will receive a “Safe at Home Reading Club” button. The entry form can be found on the library’s Facebook page or at forms.gle/fFxGMQsUEuExndwJ9.
