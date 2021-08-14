AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County Thursday celebrated its 25th anniversary with the announcement of two surprise grants totaling $25,000.
During an anniversary celebration in a tent outside the foundation’s office at 700 S. Main St., Tasha Eicher, the foundation board vice president and grant committee chair, revealed that the Judy A. Morrill Center and Hearten House each will receive $12,500.
Eicher commended the two organizations for their “unique and essential life-impacting work” in the community.
Eicher said the JAM Center is dedicated to strengthening families, promoting wellness and developing partnerships. The grant will be applied to the JAM Center’s endowment fund at the foundation.
“They are committed to making a difference in the lives they touch, and most recently, they extended their doors across the county to serve families of first responders during the most challenging times of COVID by keeping programs open while everyone else was closing their doors,” Eicher said.
“This center kept their doors open. They created science and art take-home bags for teens and engaged with them on social media. They utilized online channels to keep people physically active and give them a sense of stability.”
Hearten House received $12,500 to create an endowment fund at the foundation.
“This organization provides a safe environment where lives can be renewed, restored and re-established,” Eicher said.
“One unique attribute to this organization is that when an unmet need is identified, leadership and staff are open and willing to add a program that will address that need.”
Don Steininger welcomed guests at Thursday’s celebration.
“I’ve watched it grow,” he said of the foundation. “It’s just had wonderful growth and I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that it won’t continue.”
Steininger, a member of the Auburn High School Class of 1961, gifted the building at 700 S. Main St. to the foundation in 2014. He described the building as the foundation’s “front door.”
“The building has exceeded every expectation I ever had, mainly because of the usage,” Steininger said.
“It’s not only about the building. It’s about what it stands for, what you do with it, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Bob Kiefer, a founding board member and first president of the foundation, also offered remarks.
“I just want to say to all of you, ‘Congratulations!’ What a wonderful thing to keep this going for 25 years. It certainly doesn’t seem that long to me, but it really has amounted to dreaming big, for challenging the way we’ve done things in the past … looking for collaboration, for seeking other people’s opinion about things,” Kiefer said.
“Now, 25 years later, we see talented individuals putting their stamp on this, the community foundation. It is very distinctly a DeKalb County community foundation.”
He commended the foundation for its success in reaching out to all parts of the community.
“You have helped keep the dream alive,” he added.
Wendy Oberlin, the foundation’s first executive director, presented Change Maker Awards to the foundation’s first 25 board members.
“Today we have a group of change makers to honor, who positively impact the lives of others through their leadership with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County,” Oberlin said.
Oberlin went on to award Change Maker certificates to: Don Allison; Kenneth Arnt; Margie Bortner; Barbara Bratt; J. Daniel Brinkerhoff; Fred Brown; Chapman Christian; Richard Dircksen; Don Farrington; Ron Feller; Robert Kiefer; Kim Lobsiger; Richard Mappin; Donna Martin-Boseker; Kathryn McNerney; Robert Menzie; J. Bryan Nugen, James Ronner; Brian Ruegsegger; Fran Sechler; Donn Starkey; Jeffrey Stephens; Meredith Storer; Jeffrey Turner and Michael Tullis.
For those board members who were unable to attend or who are deceased, certificates were awarded to family representatives.
Foundation executive director Tanya Young spoke to the gathering about community grant-making.
“I told the board when I first started this job just 2 1/2 years ago that beyond my family, and I say this straight from my heart, and I’ve said this often, beyond my family, this position has been the best blessing of my life,” Young said at the outset of her remarks.
She noted that Indiana has 96 community foundations that have total assets of $3.1 billion combined.
“Since 1996, our community foundation here has been making a positive impact across DeKalb County. This foundation has been blessed to have a robust and active board, an excellent staff, committed volunteers and a sincere spirit of giving among our community members,” Young said.
“We have strong support through partnerships with local, regional and national funders. And most importantly, we have learned that we all benefit from working together.”
“The true strength of the community foundation here is because of the volunteers and donors like you,” Young told the gathering.
Reviewing highlights from the past 25 years, Young said since its formation in 1996 with assets of $522,000, the foundation has grown and today has 190 funds with assets totaling over $25 million.
“Every donor dollar matters,” Young noted.
She said that over the past 25 years, the foundation has awarded $15.6 million back into the community through grants and $2.9 million of those dollars are in scholarships.
“This is only possible through generous donors and supporters like you. This is truly one of the most heartfelt and giving communities. And yes, we should all be proud to be a part of this success,” Young said.
“Wouldn’t it be great if we could be back here in 25 years and have $50 million in 380 funds? Sounds good to me! And wouldn’t it be great if every non-profit in DeKalb County or (that) serves DeKalb County had an endowment fund right here?” she said to the applause of the crowd.
