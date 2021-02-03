AUBURN — South Wayne Street would be the best place for a railroad overpass on Auburn’s south side, a new study concludes.
An overpass would cost at least $9 million, USI Consultants representatives told the Auburn Common Council in a report released Tuesday night.
Federal funding could pay 80% of the cost, but it would not be available for construction before 2027.
Using all-local funding could speed the process, but might save only $575,000.
After the report, Mayor Mike Ley said he will talk to the council later about the option of moving faster without federal funds.
“I have thoughts on what ‘go it alone’ means,” Ley told council members. “It’s not really going alone. Maybe we can bring some players to the table to help us with that.”
With the potential for development south of the city, “The benefits of this overpass could be greatly increased,” enough to be worth paying the whole cost locally to have a bridge sooner, Ley suggested.
“I don’t believe a week goes by that the mayor’s office does not hear a comment about the railroad,” Ley said.
“We’ll figure out a way to get it accomplished,” he concluded.
Complaints about delays at CSX railroad crossings in south Auburn led Ley to hire USI Consultants of Indianapolis to look for a solution.
Approximately 40 trains per day pass through Auburn, the USI study found. Some trains stop for loading and unloading, “and the delay can get lengthy,” said USI road engineer Greg Wendling,
USI studied four possible sites — South Wayne Street, Auburn Drive, C.R. 29 and C.R. 31.
The study quickly ruled out an underpass due to its significantly higher cost, potential drainage challenges and difficulties in maintaining train traffic during construction, Wending said.
For an overpass, “a couple of the locations became clear pretty early that they were not the answer,” he said.
“A real fundamental issue” made Auburn Drive the most costly option, he said. Because the road crosses the CSX tracks at a sharp angle, a bridge there would need to be about 400 feet long, compared to 100 feet at the other three sites.
The C.R. 31 site also was dismissed quickly because of its low traffic volume, Wendling said.
An overpass at C.R. 29 “had some advantages,” because the crossing is at a low spot in the road, he said. A bridge there would be less expensive, but not substantially cheaper, he said, at an estimated $8.7 million.
However, a C.R. 29 site, “just didn’t provide the same benefit to the motorists and emergency services,” he said.
Wayne Street has the highest traffic flow of the four sites, Wendling said. Its challenges involve homes, businesses and the city wastewater treatment plant near the crossing.
Shifting an overpass to the west of the existing Wayne Street crossing would save about $800,000 and avoid taking down nearby houses, he said.
However, Wendling recommended keeping the bridge in line with the existing roadway. That would require relocating homes on the northwest corner of the crossing, removal of some commercial buildings on the northwest corner and building a ramp entrance to the wastewater plant.
USI estimated the cost of a Wayne Street overpass at $9,575,000, factoring for inflation by 2027.
If Auburn were awarded federal funding, the city’s share of the cost would be $1,915,000.
Auburn would be in heavy competition for federal highway money, however. This year’s awards for local projects in Indiana totaled $100 million, but communities across the state applied for $400 million.
The Auburn project’s statistics of “40 trains a day and Wayne Street traffic is a good case” for funding, Wending said.
Auburn could improve its federal-funding chances by paying the $480,000 cost for preliminary designs with its own money, said Ben Beer of USI.
Handling the project with all-local funding could reduce the cost of an overpass to $9 million, the USI report estimated.
Ley said the overpass project could be expanded to improve access to nearby businesses.
“I think we can make a better situation out of the whole thing for the property owners that are affected,” the mayor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.