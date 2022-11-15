AUBURN — After receiving public input Monday, the DeKalb County Commissioners proposed assessing a $200 plate fee for horse-drawn vehicles.
The commissioners are revisiting a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance, after an ordinance failed to gain approval in September.
The funds generated by the sale of plates would be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
The commissioners invited public comment and discussion during a hearing Monday and hope to vote on an ordinance as soon as next Monday.
A proposed ordinance was voted down in September because the commissioners could not agree on a license fee to be assessed on a yearly basis. The number fluctuated throughout the discussion process, with a final proposed fee of $350 a year per plate.
The proposal would have allowed license plates to be transferred between horse-drawn vehicles.
Earlier this month, the commissioners suggested a $625 fee, with the plate being transferable to buggies within the same family.
During the public hearing, a resident of Front Street in Spencerville said buggy wheels and horse shoes have caused damage to the roadway on which he lives.
“I’m just for it. I think we all ought to have to pay it,” said a resident of C.R. 52.
“It’s just fair play. If they want to use the highway, then they should have to pay to use the highway.”
Commissioner William Hartman said any plate fees need to be equitable and in an amount that will address damage to the roads.
“Part of the goal today is to determine what is fair,” he said.
“What is equitable? What is going to fix the damage?”
“The plate fee is OK but it needs to be done within reason,” said C.R. 35 resident David Gerig.
“What fee would you propose?” Commissioner Todd Sanderson asked.
Gerig suggester $50 “probably would be OK.”
Another member of the public agreed everybody should pay their share, but that the fee should be lower than $650 and every buggy should be plated.
He noted that if a plate is transferable within a family, it could cause problems if the plate is in use and emergency arises, causing the need for the use of another buggy.
“I think there ought to be a fee for each buggy, but not $650,” he said.
“I think it needs to be a lower fee and any buggy they drive on that road should have a license.”
He suggested a fee of $200 to $250 would be fair.
Several members of the Amish community also spoke at the hearing, agreeing they were not opposed to license plates, but they asked that fees be reasonable. They also agreed that a transferable plate would not be feasible.
“We want to pay our share. We don’t want a free ride. We’re not asking for that,” said Victor Zehr of C.R. 45, Spencerville.
He suggested an initial fee of $100 for a plate, with a $50 fee for each subsequent plate purchased by a family.
Addressing the issue of horse-drawn vehicles used by non-profit organizations such as the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, the commissioners agreed they could look at exempting non-profits.
“After hearing everyone, I’d have to agree that multiple plates are the way to go,” said Sanderson.
“I’m not in favor of discounting plates for various reasons, but I’d like to see a flat rate per plate.”
“Fee-wise, I’m thinking $250 a plate and no discount for extras,” Sanderson added.
“I’m not too far off of that … I’m close to that,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“I don’t think $250 is a horrible place to be.”
Ultimately, commissioners settled on a $200 plate fee.
Those not in compliance would be assessed a $200 plate fee as well as an additional $200 fine, for a total of $400, the commissioners proposed. There would be no discounts for multiple plates, they concurred.
The commissioners still are investigating lighting requirements before including them in an ordinance.
“Today was fact-based responses instead of emotion-based,” Sanderson said of the input received during the public hearing.
When passed, the ordinance is expected to be effective at the beginning of next year. The plate fee would be annual, based on a calendar year and pro-rated monthly.
