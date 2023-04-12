AUBURN — Following a recommendation from DeKalb County Commissioners, the DeKalb County Council approved a request from Central Communications director Brian Humbarger to hire two dispatchers.
The request was approved by a 5-2 vote. William VanWye made the motion to hire the dispatchers, seconded by Amy Demske. Council members Rick Collins, Robert Krafft, Rick Ring joined them casting favorable votes. Council members Amy Prosser and David Yarde cast no votes.
Having the two dispatchers — bringing the staff to 20 — would allow Central Communications to have four dispatchers and a supervisor on duty at all times and be able to cover vacations without incurring additional overtime costs, Humbarger said.
The measure would also allow Central Communications to maintain separate channels for Auburn and Garrett police departments to fulfill a promise made to those communities when Central Communications was established.
At the time, Auburn and Garrett maintained their own separate communications systems, but were promised they would have their own channels in the new system.
Now, when one officer is talking on the shared channel, any other officer attempting to use that channel would receive a “denial,” even if they are trying to radio an emergency, Humbarger explained.
“I can’t stress that enough,” he said. “I’ve been on the road before. The last thing I would ever want to hear if I’m fighting with somebody is a denial tone because somebody else is doing traffic or reading a license plate back.”
As many as 12 Auburn and Garrett officers could be using the shared channel, with one dispatcher responsible for all of them.
Dispatchers have to be to multi-task, simultaneously talking on the phone, typing, sending alert tones for fire departments and working the radio.
Humbarger said a dispatcher could receive notice from multiple officers in close succession. One could be on a traffic stop while another is doing a welfare check. At the same time, a third person could be out with a motorist with a flat tire.
“I have to remember to check on all three of you as one person doing that,” Humbarger explained.
He noted Central Communications received over 17,500 phone calls and made over 429,000 radio transmissions in 2023.
Humbarger said if dispatchers aren’t currently busy on their assigned channels, they can assist another dispatcher if a structure fire or other emergency occurs on another channel.
DeKalb County Airport manager Randy Fox gave an update.
An online auction for the contents of the former Meese Chapel Church began Tuesday and closes Tuesday, April 25. The auction features more than 130 lots, including pews, electronics and more.
“The property is ours. We really have no design on removing the building promptly,” Fox said. The next item on the airport’s agenda is paving the runway.
Work begins April 25, Fox said. The runway will be shortened, displacing the threshold on the east end so construction crews won’t have airplanes flying directly overhead.
“Coming from the west, it will be normal landing,” Fox said. “Coming from the east, it will be adjusted.”
Actual paving will begin in August. For a 30-day period, the airport will be closed completely while pavement and lights are installed.
In anticipation of receiving a grant, the airport is using some of its rainy day money to install fencing to keep animals off the property.
“Airplanes are made to do one thing, go straight forward and up,” Fox said. “If they run into stuff, they don’t fare well. In my old days when I was flying regularly, it wasn’t unusual to see a dozen deer standing at the end of the runway.”
Sweet Aviation, the airport’s fixed based operator, “has been doing a wonderful job,” Fox said. A flight school began with two students but is now at maximum capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.