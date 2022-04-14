AUBURN — The Butler Public Library, Eckhart Public Library, Garrett Public Library and Waterloo Public Library will be co-hosting a Mock Newbery program from June to December 2022.
Established in 1922, the John Newbery Medal has become one of the most prestigious honors bestowed on children’s literature. The Mock Newbery program encourages the reading of recently published children’s literature (defined as ages 0-14) across all genres and print formats.
“A Mock Newbery is a wonderful opportunity to bring libraries, schools, and the community together in open discussion about some of the literature our children are reading,” said Eckhart library technical services supervisor Emma Richey. “The fact that Eckhart Public Library can bring that to our county, and that we get to collaborate with our fellow DeKalb County libraries, is an amazing thing.”
During the Mock Newbery sessions, those in attendance will discuss the titles selected by the hosting libraries. Librarians and educators will be able to receive continuing education units, LEUs for librarians and CEUs for educators, for their participation. Depending on the number of sessions attended, up to seven LEUs/CEUs are available for librarians and educators.
From May to December, 10-15 books eligible for the Newbery Medal will be discussed. At the culmination, voting will take place in December to select a title to be the Mock Newbery winner for 2023. A January meeting of the Mock Newbery program will be held at Eckhart Public Library for participants to watch the Youth Media Awards to see the Newbery winner be announced.
“The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library is delighted to be a part of the Mock Newbery program,” said director Lilliah Grothe. “We look forward to engaging patrons across the county for this unique experience which will enable us to both strengthen and build community connections. We are thrilled to be working with other DeKalb county libraries and look forward to seeing the impact this program has on our community.”
Garrett Public Library director Nicholas Stephan echoed those sentiments, saying “Garrett Public Library is always eager to work with area libraries and organizations to bring more opportunities and collaboration to our region.”
2022 also marks the 100th anniversary of the John Newbery Medal. Some notable winners of the past 100 years include: “The Witch of Blackbird Pond,” “Island of the Blue Dolphins,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” “Number the Stars,” “The Giver,” “Holes,” “The Tale of Desperaeux,” “The Graveyard Book,” “The One and Only Ivan,” “The Crossover,” “New Kid,” “When You Trap a Tiger,” and many more.
“I think most adult readers remember that one book, that one author or that one subject that began our lifelong joy of reading. A journey that grew so wide and varied that we can’t imagine how our lives would be without being led to that first book,” said Butler Public Library director Sarah Dempsey.
“Today’s children are no different. They have many interests and, as parents and educators, we owe them the pleasure of reading authors who use diverse writing styles about diverse subjects using diverse stories. What better way to highlight some of the great titles in children’s literature than to host a Mock Newbery awards program? We are so glad to be a part of this DeKalb County collaboration.”
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Newbery, Eckhart Public Library is also hosting The Newbery Book Club for children and the adults in their lives to read and discuss these books together. The Newbery Book Club takes place on the third Monday of each month, and registration is required to ensure enough refreshments for all attending.
Those interested in participating in the Mock Newbery program will be able to register in May. Librarians will be able to register through the Indiana Public Library listserv, and registration can also be completed by visiting tinyurl.com/dcmnewbery. Information will be made available through the libraries’ social media and public calendars for any members of the public that wish to attend.
