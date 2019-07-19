AUBURN — A pair of high school juniors won recognition this week as DeKalb County 4-H Master Achievers.
The top awards in local 4-H went to Lauren Brown, a student at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, and Sydney Hefty of DeKalb High School.
Hefty recalled her shaky start in 4-H eight years ago, when she entered her first goat show with no experience. She turned to her father, David, for guidance.
“His only advice … was don’t let go of the goat, and don’t get dragged around,” she said.
Still showing goats today, Hefty said, “I love showmanship to death, and that’s one of my favorite contests.”
Another favorite 4-H project is verbal communications, in which Hefty was named grand champion this week.
“This year, I got to give a speech on how volunteering in our communities is kind of collapsing, and how we can promote more volunteering within the 4-H organization,” Hefty said. “So that’s also something I’ve been pretty passionate about throughout my 4-H career.”
Hefty also has participated in the 4-H projects of foods, child development, health and llamas.
Brown shows beef cattle, swine and goats in 4-H competition.
“My first year, I showed a beef steer, and my aunt showed beef steers when she was in 4-H, so that kind of got me started,” Brown said. Among livestock, she added, “Beef is definitely my favorite, just because you get to spend so much time with animals.”
She also takes part in the projects for home environment, health poster and photography,
“I like to take a lot of action photos … but I also like floral photography,” she said.
The Master Achievers could wind up as classmates at Purdue University two years from now.
“I want to do agriculture economics at Purdue University and go on to either agricultural law or Christian defense law at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.,” Hefty said.
Brown said, “I would like to attend Purdue University and go to veterinary school, but my backup plan is to become an agriculture teacher.”
At Thursday night’s 4-H summer awards program in Middaugh Hall, Brown and Hefty were among seven recipients of the Tops in 4-H awards. Others were Bree Doster, Hanna Harvey, Seth Hedges, Tyson Rowe and Cierra Snyder.
Brooke-destinee Lockwood and Rowe received the Farm Bureau Tenure Awards sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau. They were the 2017 winners of the Master Achievers awards
Gabe Hefty is this year’s Indiana 4-H Foundation Accomplishment Scholarship Winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.