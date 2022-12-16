Seven 15 project would combine business, residential use

AUBURN — Northeast Indiana is facing similar issues as others in the state: how to bring more people to the region?
Seven 15 Properties LLC is looking to address that while simultaneously attracting new business to Auburn through the creation of 100 market rate housing units and 50 micro commercial suites in a live-work concept community to the city’s west side.
To help accomplish this, Fortify Homes LLC and Seven 15 Properties LLC were recently approved for a $1.5 million READI grant from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.
Fortify Homes will use part of the grant to turn several units of the former Days Inn motel on West 7th Street for use as emergency housing.
“We are very excited because in all of DeKalb County, this is one of the few that has been granted this funding, so we’re excited about that,” said Tori Searcy, vice president of the DeKalb County Chamber Partnership.
“We’re also very excited because this is going to help alleviate some of the housing issues we’re having in DeKalb,” she said. “We had done a study that found we’re about 5,000 doors short.
“One of the things I like about this project is it kind of ticks two boxes.”
According to a news release from the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, the Seven 15 project would be the first of its kind in DeKalb County and one of only a few in the region.
The mixed-use development would be located on 10 acres of land between 7th and 15th streets.
The ground floor would feature micro-retail or office spaces and would focus on pedestrian-scale infrastructure, according to Rudi Eidem, general manager of Sweitzer Family Office.
“We are beyond grateful for the regional and statewide support and are excited to continue to build local support,” Eidam stated.
The READI grant would be used for infrastructure — water, sewer, gas, streets — according to Amy Schweitzer, development facilitator for Sweitzer Family Office.
“The READI funds will not cover all of those costs, so there will be additional sources of funding,” she said.
“It’s an important piece of property for Auburn because of the access it’s going to provide once INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation) comes in and cleans up S.R. 8. There will be some limiting left turns.
“Preliminary plans for Seven 15 call for rear access to the restaurants that are along the south side of S.R. 8 and connecting 7th Street to 15th Street north to south,” Schweitzer said.
“Once that infrastructure is in, we will be left with a few lots, one of which our intent is to be a mixed used building or buildings,” she continued. The micro-office suites will range in size from 200 to 1,000 square feet. The upper floors would be apartment-style residential spaces.
A similar development in Clarksville follows the “live-work concept,” Schweitzer noted.
One of the remaining lots could attract a 20,000- to 40,000-square-foot anchor while a smaller lot would also be available.
The goal is to have the infrastructure in place next year and have lots ready for construction by 2024, she said.
Occupancy is targeted for the end of that year or early 2025.
“There are so many factors, but that’s what we’re shooting for,” Schweitzer said.
“I like the fact that it’s in such a prime location in Auburn and the fact this is being used to establish a community and not just putting another thing in there,” Searcy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.