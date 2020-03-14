AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s main library will reopen to the public Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Many library programs will move to the main library.
Beginning Sunday and continuing through April 15, the library will offer a “clean slate” opportunity for library users. During this period, the library will forgive overdue fines and fees. To quality, items must have been checked out at an Eckhart Public Library location. Other fees, such as lost or postage fees, will not be eligible. For more information, stop by any Eckhart Public Library location/
New open hours for all library locations will be effective Monday. Visit any library location or the website at epl.lib.in.us to learn more.
The library is highlighting its online genealogy resources, Ancestry Library Edition and Fold3 Library Edition. Ancestry Library Edition can be accessed only on the Eckhart Public Library campus, and the Fold3 Library Edition requires a library card to sign in when not on the library campus. To learn more, ask a library staff member.
Here is what’s happening at the library this week:
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the main library’s children’s activity room.
• Learning STEAM Through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers during Learning STEAM Through Legos Monday from 1-2 p.m., in the main library’s children’s activity room.
• Friends of Eckhart Public Library annual meeting: The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library annual meeting will take place Tuesday from 6:30-7 p.m. in the main library’s assembly room. Yearly business will be presented, followed by a program by Chuck Knox on the library’s renovation and restoration.
• Babies and Books — A Little Listeners Storytime: Babies and Books, aimed for children ages birth through 2 years, will take place Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. in the main library’s Secret Garden.
• Classic City Readers: The group will discuss “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Willennar Genealogy Center learning lab.
• Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. in the main library’s children’s activity room.
• Family Storytime — A Little Listeners Storytime: Family Storytime, open to all ages, will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. in the main library Secret Garden.
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up and will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. in the main library assembly room.
• Story Explorers — A Little Listeners Storytime: Story Explorers, aimed for children ages 2-6 years, will meet Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. in the main library Secret Garden.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. in the main library’s Children’s Activity Room. Children under age 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters welcome. Struggling with a problem pattern? Help is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m., in the main library Close Community Room.
• Teen Magic The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
