AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday said they are supportive of a succession plan proposed by courthouse maintenance supervisor Larry Lane.
Lane said he has a part-time worker who is interested in moving to a full-time position.
Lane said that while he is not planning on retiring any time soon, it would be beneficial to have someone who knows the job for when he does.
“We need to find somebody, or have someone in place for when — I mean, I’m not getting any younger,” Lane quipped.
“There’s so much to what I do that to have someone come on board and learn that stuff that we do and kind of have someone in place to step in when I do retire, or whatever.”
He said the part-time worker has shown a lot of interest in the work.
“I want to try to get the ball rolling,” Lane added.
“I wouldn’t be coming here if I didn’t think he had that potential.”
Commissioners President William Hartman said he believes it is something the commissioners need to consider.
“My plan is not to leave but it’s something we really need to think about,” Lane said.
The commissioners agreed they are supportive of the idea and will take it to the DeKalb County Council for consideration.
Also Monday, the commissioners approved replacing three heat exchangers at the DeKalb County Annex for $6,900. Lane told the commissioners an annual furnace inspection found the heat exchangers are cracked.
