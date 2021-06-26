WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district is continuing to plan for a "mask-optional policy" when school resumes in August, Superintendent Steve Teders reported Thursday night.
Teders updated the school board on COVID-19 protocols and planning for the new school year at the conclusion of Thursday's board meeting.
“Certainly we are continuing with plans for a mask-optional policy, as we started June 1 working with Dr. (Mark) Souder and the health department, along with other educational leaders across DeKalb County," Teders told the board.
"Actually just had a meeting today and will have another meeting in a couple of weeks as we continue to modify and look at the guidance that's being sent from the state and CDC and what Dr. (Mark) Souder and the health department feels comfortable for us to move forward to get us back to as normal as we can possibly be," Teders said.
"Understand that we’ll still have some different protocols, obviously, that we’ll still have to be very mindful of. Obviously the cleaning protocols, things of that nature, are still going to continue. We know there are other benefits for maintaining a higher level of hygiene and cleaning and things of that nature."
Teders said over the next couple of weeks he will be communicating with families as they prepare to register their students for the new school year, which will begin Aug. 10.
Teders said he will have an official return-to-school plan at the July 20 board meeting for the board's approval. Teders said he hopes to communicate with families by as soon as the end of next week. He noted July 1 is the date on which the state said local school boards will have much more control over setting guidelines, policy and protocols, working in conjunction with local health boards.
“We’re excited about that. We’re currently mask-optional right now for summer school," Teders said. "Things have gone very very well. … This has been really across the county. … We’re all seeing very similar positive results.”
Also Thursday night:
• Teders announced the district's Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider has been named the 2020 Region 3 Business Official of the Year by the Indiana Association of School Business Officials.
In addition, Human Resources Director Wendy Pettis has been named the 2020 Region 3 School Support Official of the Year, Teders announced.
Snider and Pettis were selected for the awards by their Region 3 peers, Teders said. A banquet, where they will receive the honors, will take place in November.
“I think this is simply a testament to the hard work, the dedication that Steve puts into his role as CFO and truly shows across the state that he is well respected in the role as the chief financial officer, and we certainly appreciate to have him here with us at DeKalb Central schools,” Teders said of Snider.
“Once again, I’ll echo the same sentiments as I did for Mr. Snider,” Teders said of Pettis. “Wendy is a well-respected individual, not only at DeKalb Central, but across the IASBO region. She has a lot of peers and collaborates a lot with those across the state within IASBO, and certainly DeKalb Central is very fortunate to have her here with us as well.”
• The board approved hiring a math interventionist at DeKalb Middle School. The new position will be full-time and funded for the next two years by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“As this year has presented many unique challenges for our students and educators, we have continued to examine how best to maximize our existing staff in order to provide increased support for students’ achievement,” said Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn.
“Currently assessment data is showing us that we are experiencing an increase in the number of students struggling academically. Receiving our ILEARN scores provided additional information that indicates we have significant learning loss in mathematics.”
• The board approved the purchase of 300 teacher laptops from Trafera, previously Firefly Computers, for $265,500. The purchase will be made using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund monies.
• The board approved several changes to employee benefits that include the addition of long-term disability and vacation benefits for the director of food service, since that role is now a 240-day position. The board also approved a 5% wage increase for classified staff, with the exception of 14 positions whose amounts were listed separately. Administrators will receive increases of $3,500, with the exception of the high school associate principal, who will receive a $10,000 increase. Explaining the reason for the additional increase, Snider said the associate principal “hired in well below the market rate.” He said he and Pettis are hopeful the related scale adjustments will result in improved recruitment and retention.
• The board approved the addition of two technology department team member positions.
• Snider updated the board on summer projects taking place in the district, noting the courtyard project at J.R. Watson Elementary School is on schedule and the installation of a new fire alarm system at Country Meadow Elementary School us ahead of schedule and should be complete within a week or two.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: McKenney-Harrison Elementary School Principal Alisa Smith; DeKalb High School Associate Principal Kelly Renier; high school girls soccer coach Logan Cochran; middle school custodian Dan Brown; Country Meadow paraprofessional Alisha Walter; human resources assistant Cheri Dove; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Emily LaRue; J.R. Watson and Waterloo Elementary School music teacher Joseph Truex; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Karen Cashdollar; Waterloo paraprofessional Kyle DeKoninck; McKenney-Harrison teacher Kelly Glogas; maintenance employee Kyle Hartman; high school science teacher Madi Klinker; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Tabatha Stumbo; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Devin Bolen; McKenney-Harrison teacher Melissa Koenemann; high school freshman volleyball coach Samantha Ihrie; high school softball coach Darci Brown; and football assistant coach Eric Barr.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow fifth-grade teachers Shanna Garrison and Lance Yoder; McKenney-Harrison third-grade teacher Alyssa Seiler; middle school paraprofessional Andrea Parker; McKenney-Harrison second-grade teacher Cassidy Weidenhoeft; Waterloo fourth-grade teacher Danielle Brown; McKenney-Harrison first-grade teacher Emily Hammon; McKenney-Harrison fourth-grade teacher Emily Walls; Country Meadow preschool teacher Jennifer Warfel; high school family/consumer science teacher Alisha Walter; high school guidance secretary Suzanne Shearer; J.R. Watson music teacher Kaitlynn Doubblestein; Country Meadow dean of students Colby Cain; McKenney-Harrison third-grade teacher Heather Kaufman-Perry; Waterloo dean of students Jessica Harris; high school science teacher Starr Compton; high school paraprofessional and high school first assistant football coach Patrick McMullin; high school assistant unified track coaches Amy Weiler and Kelly Beakas; middle school paraprofessional Megan Gibson; middle school paraprofessionals Arita Gonzalez, Sara Miller, Mary Manning and Emily Ball; high school paraprofessional Heather Morhart; and high school assistant athletic director Marty Beasley. Elizabeth Lester was hired as a second-grade teacher at McKenney-Harrison to fill a leave of absence and Janis Strong was hired as a fourth-grade teacher to fill a leave of absence.
