INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Ben Smaltz was happy to hear his bill mentioned in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s State of the State Address Tuesday night.
Smaltz, R-Auburn, authored a bill to ban “surprise” medical billing of unexpected high charges for out-of-network providers.
Holcomb said state leaders are “coming after high health care costs” with better information about hospital pricing and insurance reimbursement.
“We’ll also require that providers give a good-faith cost estimate five days before the care is provided, and we’ll require in-network facilities to ensure their patients receive care at the network cost,” Holcomb said. “Because when you’re injured or ill, the last thing you need is a surprise when you receive a medical bill.
“I was really happy to hear that,” Smaltz said Wednesday.
The House of Representatives Insurance Committee conducted the first hearing on Smaltz’s bill Wednesday morning.
“Every single person who testified said that we need to protect the person who’s afflicted with some sort of malady” from “surprise” billing, Smaltz said.
His bill requires informing a patient verbally and in writing what the charge for a medical procedure will be.
“Every single industry out there would do that,” Smaltz said. “Surprise-billing someone and aggressively trying to collect that from them — that’s not very fair.”
Surprises bills occur when the patient chooses in-network providers, but an out-of-network provider participates in a procedure without advance warning.
An unexpected bill to some patients would be “crushing debt that would take them a long time to pay,” Smaltz said.
State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, also reacted to Holcomb’s 2020 State of the State Address:
“This evening, Gov. Holcomb outlined many key issues he is working with the General Assembly to address, such as supporting the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission and holding schools harmless for ILEARN scores,” Kruse said.
“As the former chair of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development, I am passionate about Hoosier education. I recognize the hard work of educators across our state, and support the governor’s vision to find sustainable solutions to improve teacher compensation. I look forward to working with my colleagues to achieve the governor’s goals and make our state better going forward.”
Smaltz said he supports Holcomb’s proposal to spend $250 million of the state’s surplus on the teacher retirement fund.
“That’s the best bang for the buck,” Smaltz said. “When you pay ahead on retirement, the savings to the average, everyday Hoosier are exceptional.”
Last year, the Legislature designated an extra $150 million for teacher retirement.
Smaltz said he looks forward to seeing the calculations on how much Holcomb’s plan for this year would save.
“He wants it to come from the surplus. because we have to right-size the surplus. … There’s no reason to have too much,” Smaltz said about the state’s estimated $2.5 billion budget surpluse.
Smaltz also praised the governor’s proposal for using $291 million overage to pay cash — instead of borrowed funds — for university projects that already were approved to be built.
The plan will save $137 million in interest and $21 in bonding fees, Smaltz said.
“That’s a pretty good deal” to save $158 million by spending $291 milllion, he said.
Smaltz said he also liked Holcomb’s overall message that he is proud of what Indiana has done, but wants to do even better.
