KENDALLVILLE — Students representing 13 area high schools and Impact Institute traveled to various locations in northeast Indiana to compete in the Regional SkillsUSA Competition earlier this month.
Of the 160 Impact students who competed, 80 placed in the top five in their competitions as individuals or teams and will advance to the Indiana SkillsUSA State Competition, April 17 and 18 in Indianapolis.
These students who placed in the regional competitions are listed with their home high schools:
● Additive Manufacturing: Dylan Stilwell, Churubusco High School; Keegan Kelley, Angola.
● Architectural Drafting: Ethan Hoover, Mason Lake, and Luke Wagler, Prairie Heights.
● Audio Radio Production: Jackson Stuckey, Hamilton; Sam Corber, Fremont;
● Automotive Refinishing Technology: Joseph Alexander, West Noble; Owentyr Clark and Tyler Hicks, DeKalb; Camryn Holbrook, Lakeland; Connor Kreis, Fremont.
● Automotive Service Technology: Chris Burgett, DeKalb.
● CNC Technician: Briston Jewell, DeKalb; Skyler Cummings, Prairie Heights.
● Collision Repair and Technology: Ty Haupert, Garrett; Micah McCoy, Angola; Kamron Bryant, DeKalb; Dominick Wood, East Noble.
● Cosmetology: August Wells, Angola .
● Crime Scene Investigation: Sarena Bennett, Adria Rowe and EmmaGrace Sobieski, Garrett; Deysi Melendez, Ashlyn Henderson, Jaden Howard, Ross Holman, Carter Lemon, Andrew Plush, Kaitlyn Snellenberger, Preston Cameron and Omar Flores, Angola; Jon Armstrong and Austin Patterson, Fremont; Quintin Ross, Prairie Heights.
● Criminal Justice: Alexandra Castaneda and April Herrera, West Noble; Sarah Rasnick, Garrett.
● Commercial Baking: Morgan Smith, Garrett.
• Culinary Arts: Kameron Davis, Prairie Heights; Maya VanBuskirk, Garret.
● Digital Cinema Production: Denny Blakeley and Carver Teller, Prairie Heights; Deagon Gersbacher, Hamilton; Logan Gipson, East Noble; Lukas Magnuson, Central Noble; Fiona Nelson, Churubusco.
● Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning: Xander Clemons, Brayton Alley, Drake Dangler and Mia Palmer, DeKalb; Holden Frazier, Prairie Heights; Matthew Jones, East Noble.
● Marine Service Technology: Kyle Fennell, Westview; Jack Demerly, Prairie Heights; Ethan Beachy and Keagan McCreery, East Noble; Taven Larrance, Angola.
● Nail Care: Ally Pranger and Kate Lipscomb, East Noble.
● Nurse Assisting: Nicole Laney and Madison Baade, Angola; Jordan Williams, DeKalb; Joslyn Toner, Central Noble.
● Precision Machining Technology: Dakota Bolton, Eastside.
● Restaurant Service: Brock Hanshaw, Angola.
● Technical Drafting: Ryan Bourgeois, DeKalb.
● Welding: Caleb King, East Noble; Matthew Strong, Eastside; Lucas Nern, Garrett; Jacob Myers, Garrett.
● Welding Fabrication: Hunter Weber and Daniel Days, East Noble; Wade Parks and Kaleb Woolever, Central Noble; Kyowa French, East Noble; Blake Kain, Prairie Heights.
● Welding Sculpture: Caleb Blake, Churubusco; Adam Graves, DeKalb; Harley Owen, Central Noble.
