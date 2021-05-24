FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is presenting “A Drive Thru Salute to All Veterans” to be held in the parking lot of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., on Saturday, June 12, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Vehicles are asked to enter from Parnell and exit onto Coliseum after navigating the celebration corridor.
The event is planned as an opportunity for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to stay connected with all veterans, including those who have patiently waited for clearance to resume Honor Flights. Veterans who have not yet signed up for a future flight will be invited to do so through applications and information on how to sign up, which will be distributed to each vehicle via a goody bag while supplies last.
“Our most recent update from Honor Flight National Network is that we are tentatively to resume flights after Aug. 15,” HFNEI President Dennis Covert said. “All those participating in 2021 flights will be required to provide proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccination. Of course, that is subject to change. We hope that the veterans attending this drive-through event will get a small taste of what our homecomings are like when we return from a flight.”
Groups such as the Patriot Guard, the Corvette Club and more are planning to help support the event with their presence.
