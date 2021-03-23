AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum said Tuesday it again has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums.
Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public, the local museum said.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum initially was accredited in 1997. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.
Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards,and continued institutional improvement, the Auburn museum said.
Developed and sustained by museum professionals for over 45 years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.
“Accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums signifies that the museum is committed to excellence through the highest professional standards for education, public service, collections care, good governance practices and ethical behavior,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the Auburn museum. “We are very proud of our museum, and this recognition further validates our hard work and commitment to being a top-tier institution that serves the public.”
The museum’s reaccreditation report, authored by its peer reviewers, stated, “ACDAM is exemplary in many ways. The quality of its overall presentation is commendable, and local community members and enthusiasts of vintage automobiles and Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg products appear to hold it in very high regard. Its connection to the historic structure that it occupies is strong and unique as well. The museum field should be very proud of having this institution in its ranks.”
Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, just over 1,070 currently are accredited. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is one of only 26 museums accredited in Indiana.
Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations, the museum said. To earn accreditation, a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.
“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance president and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”
