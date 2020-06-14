AUBURN — John Kruse of Auburn said he’s happy with the results of this weekend’s Americana Festival and Auction.
He’s looking forward to what comes next using the money it raised.
The owners of Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn, sold 1,850 lots of military vehicles and historical artifacts from the former World War II Victory Museum along with collector cars consigned to the auction.
The top price of the two-day sale saw $150,000 paid for a 1944 Dodge WC-57 Command Car assigned to U.S. Army General George Patton during World War II.
“We’re pleased with that number,” Kruse said about the price. “It went to a great home. It went to a private museum down South. ... They love it. They’re excited about it.”
Proceeds of the auction will benefit the plaza’s J. Kruse Education Center, a nonprofit organization to provide career development to military veterans and other students.
Friday’s first day of the sale went “a touch better than we expected in terms of overall sales,” Kruse said.
Kruse and his two co-owners of Kruse Plaza sold around 75% of the military artifacts that had filled the spacious museum founded in 2003 by his uncle, Dean Kruse of Auburn.
Kruse, Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager bought the building in December 2018 with a vision to create “the largest and most flexible event venue in northeast Indiana,” as well as the education center.
The auction cleared out “countless sets of uniforms and helmets and boots — things that there’s just no use for dozens of them,” John Kruse said.
“Everything we’re keeping is all American, so we want an American freedom experience is what we’re putting together,” he said.
The remaining historical collection will be used to create “a lot of interactive components that ... frankly, I’ve haven’t really seen in any other facilities,” Kruse said. “We’re pretty excited about the interactive part.”
He added, “What we’re going to do from an interactive standpoint is pretty radical and very engaging. … Everything in here will be a lot more interactive than a lot of other organizations are able to do — as far as people getting in and out … and actually touching and feeling and engaging with it.”
Items still in the collection include memorabilia from historic figures such as a local women’s aviation pioneer, Margaret Ringenberg, and a World War II ace pilot from Fort Wayne,
“We have one of the more significant collections of atomic bomb items anywhere in the world,” and those items telling the story of the bombs dropped in 1945 will remain, Kruse added.
Kruse said his vision for a “freedom experience” will trace back to the American Revolution, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights with exhibits that are continuously evolving. The history exhibits will be open to the public as well as to people attending special events at Kruse Plaza.
“I feel my responsibility is to convey the message of freedom to the next generation,” Kruse said. He added, “If we can be a small part of conveying that message — amen.”
