County reports 10 cases over holiday weekend
AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Department reported another 10 cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 4,471 since March 24, 2020.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between 11-20 years old; four between 21-30 years old; two between 31-40 years old; two between 41-50 years old and one between 71-80 years old.
Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County Health Officer, said over the past few months the cases were mostly confined to Auburn, but his department is starting to see a few more cases in other areas of DeKalb County.
“I’m sure the vaccinations that are out there are going to hold this way down from the numbers we were seeing in the worst days when we were seeing more than 60 cases a day,” he said. “If we start seeing 8-10 cases a day that’s going to be a big switch.”
Dr. Souder continues to urge DeKalb County residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so at this point to help stop the spread of the virus. Vaccines have also proved useful in fighting variants of the virus including the Delta variant.
Vaccines are open to anyone 12 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children 12 through 18 years of age. Those over 18 are eligible to receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Locally vaccines are available at the DeKalb County Health Department, Kroger and Walmart. To find a vaccine clinic near you, visit vaccines.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.