AUBURN — For SonShine Ministries executive director Renee Florin, it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas.
The Auburn-based SonShine Ministries operates a variety of programs and services, including the DeKalb County Christmas Bureau, and now is accepting applications from families seeking Christmas assistance.
The Christmas Bureau interviews and matches qualified families with companies, agencies a nd individuals that would like to provide gifts for children at Christmas.
DeKalb County families are invited to pick up applications in person at the Christmas Bureau, 1103 W. Auburn Drive, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Florin said applicants will be steered through the process and requested to return the applications along with copies of supporting documents.
Florin said ideally, she would like to have the application process complete by the end of October so families can be matched up with sponsors.
Last year, the Christmas Bureau served more than 200 children. This year, Florn said, the program already has received commitments from many sponsors.
“Sponsors have been tremendous this year … I’m blown away by how many children are going to be adopted,” Florin said.
“I know families approach this late … We need families to come in,” she added.
As part of the application process, families are asked to include a letter explaining their current situation and why they need Christmas assistance. In addition to completing a “wish list” for each child, families also may indicate if they are in need of food assistance or have a household need.
In return for receiving assistance, families must commit to assisting the Salvation Army with at least two hours of ringing the bell for the Red Kettle campaign in Auburn between Thanksgiving and Dec. 15.
For families who miss the Christmas Bureau application deadline, gift requests are placed on an “Angel Tree” in the community, Florin said. The bureau also has a collection of items that have been donated throughout the year that can be distributed to families that do not get adopted.
Florin noted the generosity of sponsors has a far-reaching impact on children and, in some cases, changes the trajectory of their lives.
“I know that what happens here will forever be in the minds of those kids,” Florin said. “It will teach them to pay it forward when they get older.”
Anyone with questions may contact the Christmas Bureau at 925-9200, ext. 305.
