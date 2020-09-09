Officers arrest 25
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 25 people from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tia Cooper, 31, of the 00 block of 5157 C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 31 at 4:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason O’Connor, 49, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 31 at 6:17 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Devin Hickman, 18, of the 4100 block of C.R. 39, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 1 at 1:23 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; illegal possession consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Bryan Zecca, 19, of the 900 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 1 at 3:14 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and illegal possession consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Profitt, 63, of the 5100 block of C.R. 19, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 1 at 5:14 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dylan White, 20, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 1 at 11:40 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zachary Lokey, 19, of the 700 block of Anderson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 2 at 9:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Adam Beery, 36, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 2 at 9:20 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Roy Jarnagin, 51, of the 200 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 2 at 11:53 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 20, of the 800 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 2 at 5:47 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Beavers, 27, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 2 at 6:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from Williams County, Ohio, for an unspecified charge.
Joshua Snider, 25, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Angela Wright, 45, of the 400 block of Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested Sept. 3 at 10:12 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Austin Treesh, 27, of the 7100 block of South C.R. 550E, Wolcottville, was arrested Sept. 3 at 1:04 p.m. by the Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Carnahan, 42, of the 4300 block of C.R. 55, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 4 at 2:56 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Joseph Klett, 43, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 4 at 6:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with two counts of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Brock Wallace, 28, of the 200 block of West Pearl Street, Ashley, was arrested Sept. 5 at 10:19 a.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Keith Ginnings, 45, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 500E, Wolcottville, was arrested Sept. 5 at 12:20 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Galbraith, 36, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Anthony Combs, 39, of the 5800 block of Kimberly Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 6 at 4:33 p.m. by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Patton, 37, of the 1100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 6 at 8:54 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Placencia, 52, of the 4000 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 7 at 3:35 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Cory Slone, 21, of the 2200 block of Mapes Road, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 7 at 7:18 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Blaike Zimmerman, 26, of the 8800 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 7 at 10:46 p.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Marshal’s Office on a warrant from Noble County for an unspecified charge.
Nick Carunchia, 30, of Muncie, was arrested Sept. 8 at 10:27 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without proof of financial responsibility with a prior offense, a Class C misdemeanor.
