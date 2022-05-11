WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School has joined a select group in receiving the J.M.E. All Music Award from the Indiana State School Music Association.
ISSMA recently presented the award to the entire music department at the school. DeKalb Middle School is one of only three middle schools in the state to receive this honor.
To be eligible, both the band and choir programs must receive gold ratings in solo and ensemble, jazz ensembles and concert ensembles for the entire year.
“Our kids worked very hard for this recognition and they certainly carried on the tradition of excellence that is expected from DeKalb’s music programs,” middle school band director Colby Stackhouse said.
“Every music student plays a part in our success. It is important to note that we are very grateful for the support we receive from the parents of our students,” he added. “Whenever we need something, they rise to the challenge and get it done.
“A community that supports music education is a community that supports a thriving future.”
“We have a tradition of earning the ISSMA Band Award, and these students work hard to keep that tradition going,” band director Lori Haydl added. “I’m very proud of our students and their work ethic, and I’m thankful to our administration for giving us the support and resources we need to accomplish this.”
