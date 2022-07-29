No injuries reported in rural Auburn crash
AUBURN — Two Allen County women escaped injury but their vehicles were totaled in a two-vehicle crash at 6:31 p.m. Thursday on C.R. 427 at C.R. 68, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.
Police said Marie Johnson, 17, of Huntertown, was driving a 2019 Mazda CX5 and Kristi Baker, 51, of Leo, was driving a 2015 Nissan Murano. Both vehicles were total losses. Both drivers were examined by medical personnel and released at the scene.
According to a crash report, police said Johnson was traveling west on C.R. 68 and crossed the intersection of C.R. 427, failing to yield the right-of-way to Baker, who was traveling north on C.R. 427.
Police said Johnson's vehicle struck the passenger side of the Baker vehicle, causing heavy damage to each.
County police were assisted by the Jackson Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Tony's Towing and Jeff's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.